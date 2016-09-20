Indians’ Danny Salazar throws from 60 feet; Possible involvement in ALDS unclear

Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar threw from 60 feet on Tuesday, the first time he’s thrown since being shut down with a strained forearm.



Salazar is expected to be out until the first or second week of October, putting his possible involvement in the American League Division Series—should the Indians hold onto their seven-game lead entering Tuesday—in serious question.



It’s still possible Salazar could return to the starting rotation at some point in October. Depending on how quickly he can build up his pitch count, it’s also possible that Salazar could first return in a bullpen role with an eye on the ALDS. After Carlos Carrasco fractured the fifth metacarpal in his pitching hand, Salazar’s return date—as well as how much he’s able to contribute—carries a high level of importance to the Indians’ chances of advancing in the postseason.



“This was his first day after being down so it’s really just to kind of to shake the cobwebs off and everything went fine,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’ll do roughly the same thing tomorrow, maybe a little more. Again, just want to kind of shake away the cobwebs. Then we’ll start to see how he feels.”



Corey Kluber would get the nod for Game 1. If Salazar is still not ready, Trevor Bauer would likely go in Game 2. That leaves Josh Tomlin and, potentially, Mike Clevinger as other postseason starters. The Indians might be able to cut down on needing both Tomlin and Clevinger if Kluber and Bauer can each throw on short rest. It is an option should one of them be struggling heading into the postseason.



“We have to make sure that these guys are all prepared to do whatever job they're going to do when it comes to the postseason,” said pitching coach Mickey Callaway after Carrasco went down. “The good thing is Kluber and Bauer can probably pitch every fourth day or whenever you need them to. Bauer's arm never hurts and Kluber's just a beast. That helps. But, we're going to prepare guys for the postseason and, if we get in, we'll go from there.”



I do



Adam Plutko was in a tuxedo when he got the call from the Indians that he was being promoted to the major leagues.



Plutko was officially added on Tuesday as additional insurance for the pitching staff. In a corresponding move, TJ House was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.



Plutko was in his friend’s wedding as he was receiving the phone call of a lifetime. But it was just after the happy couple said “I do.” He had to send it through to voicemail.



“They had literally just got done saying, ‘I do’ and taking pictures and everything,” Plutko said. “It was in the middle of the wedding.”



Once he did get in touch with director of player development Carter Hawkins, he was informed that he needed to get to Cleveland.



Plutko hadn’t been throwing for about a week with the minor league seasons finished. He’ll spend the next couple of days building back up his pitch count. The first day he’ll be available to appear in a game will be Saturday’s bullpen game against the Chicago White Sox, in which Cody Anderson is slated to start.