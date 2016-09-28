Indians fall to Detroit Tigers 6-3 in rain-shortened game

The Indians were snake-bitten by Miguel Cabrera yet again and fell to the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Wednesday night in a rain-shortened game that lasted only five innings.



The Indians and Tigers underwent two rain delays before finally succumbing to the weather.

Cabrera again proved why he’s one of the most lethal hitters in baseball over the last decade or so. The Indians and Tigers entered the bottom of the fifth inning tied 3-3. There had already been a 45-minute rain delay and additional rain, lightning and thunder were on the way.



With a tied game, had there been a delay at that time, the two teams would have had to either finish it on Thursday or come back on Monday. But, facing Joe Colon, Cabrera made that all moot, blasting a three-run home run to the opposite field to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead. Fewer than 10 minutes later, the inning was over, the game was now official and the tarp came onto the field for a second time. The home run—Cabrera’s 36th—came just in time.



Prior to Cabrera’s game-winner, the Indians took an early lead, lost it and then fought back to again deadlock the score.



Carlos Santana doubled home a run in the first inning against Tigers starter and American League Rookie of the Year contender Micheal Fulmer, making it 1-0. The Indians had a chance to add on in the top of the third, loading the bases with nobody out. But Fulmer retired Jose Ramirez and Lonnie Chisenhall on pop-outs and Coco Crisp grounded out to end the inning.



Zach McAllister held the Tigers scoreless through two innings but was finished after the first delay. Cody Anderson entered and quickly ran into a buzzsaw. Brian McCann doubled and Jose Iglesias each doubled, and Ian Kinsler followed with a two-run home run. Seven pitches into Anderson’s appearance, he gave up three hits and three runs.



The Indians rallied in the fourth to tie it 3-3. Tyler Naquin—another AL Rookie of the Year contender—singled and scored on Rajai Davis’ single to left-center field. Santana then tied it with an RBI-single of his own to center field.



Wednesday’s result has positive and negative elements to it for the Indians. The Indians add a loss as they battle for the No. 1 seed in the American League. But, with the pitching staff barely being behold together, the Indians also save four innings of work for the bullpen.