Indians fall to Detroit Tigers 9-5; Trevor Bauer hits three batters, tensions rise

Trevor Bauer struggled with his command early and the Tigers delivered the knockout punch in the ninth to down the Indians 9-5 on Sunday afternoon.



Bauer hit three Tigers batters in the first three innings as he tried to establish the inside part of the plate. But he struggled to locate his pitches all day, leading to some tension between the two divisional rivals.



The Indians led 2-0 when Bauer, who had already hit Miguel Cabrera with a pitch in the first inning, opened the third by plunking Ian Kinsler in the head. A walk and a single later, the Tigers had the bases loaded with nobody out.



Another pitch got away from him, hitting Victor Martinez in the leg. Martinez was in obvious pain but stayed in the game. Kinsler had words for Bauer and home-plate umpire Jordan Baker as he jogged home to cut the Indians’ lead to 2-1.



Bauer apologized after the game. He, along with Indians manager Terry Francona and catcher Chris Gimenez, echoed the sentiment that there was no intent. Though all three understood why there was frustration on the Tigers’ part.



“First off, I want to extend my apologies to Ian, Victor and Miguel,” Bauer said before taking questions. “The scouting report is to pitch in. I obviously did not intend to hit any of them. Regardless of game situation or anything that could happen in a game, I would never intentionally throw at someone’s head. That has no place in the game.”



Bauer struck out the next two hitters but couldn’t escape the inning with the lead intact. Erick Aybar singled to right field field and Abraham Almonte was slow to throw home, allowing the Tigers to take a 3-2 advantage.



In the fifth, Justin Upton crushed a two-run home run to extend that lead to 5-2. Upton admired his shot for a few steps and took his time rounding the bases. Tigers starter Daniel Norris (3-2, 3.63 ERA) then fired the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth behind Rajai Davis, warranting Baker to warn both benches.



Gimenez would normally have taken exception to Upton taking his time to start jogging to first. But not under those circumstances.



“Normally I would have, but given the situation, I have to have a little bit longer of a leash on that,” Gimenez asid. “I completely understand it. He definitely took his time around the bases, too, but the situation of the game, I completely understand it.”



Trailing 6-4 in the sixth, Carlos Santana launched a solo home run off Alex Wilson, his 32nd of the season, but that was all the Indians’ offense could muster from there. Mike Napoli crushed a pitch to the wall in the eighth, but it fell for an out at the wall.



In the ninth, J.D. Martinez belted a three-run home run off Joe Colon to seal it.



Bauer took the loss, dropping to 11-8 this season. He allowed six earned runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.



The loss puts the Indians’ lead in the division and their magic number to clinch at seven games.