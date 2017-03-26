Indians GM Mike Chernoff’s son might have leaked Francisco Lindor extension talks

Some funny things can happen during spring training.



During the broadcast on Saturday, Tom Hamilton had Brody Chernoff, the six-year-old son of Indians general manager Mike Chernoff, on the air.



Hamilton jokingly asked Brody about his dad’s negotiations, and the youngster answered with a little more than he bargained for, possibly leaking contract negations for star shortstop Francisco Lindor. It’s also possible young Brody was just a bit confused or meant to say Jose Ramirez, who has reportedly agreed to an extension that could run through 2023, which represents the same seven years he mentioned with Lindor.



It’s potentially the most adorable scoop ever. Here’s the audio, via Deadspin.



No confirmation on whether Brody is grounded.