Indians hire Grady Sizemore as advisor to player development

A fan favorite of the past who had a promising career sidetracked due to a string of injuries is again back with the club, this time in an off-the-field role.



On Tuesday, the Indians announced the hiring of Grady Sizemore as an advisor to player development. Sizemore will be at the Indians’ camp in Goodyear, Ariz. this spring. He’ll first assist the major-league staff for the next few weeks before moving to minor-league camp in March.



Once the regular season hits, Sizemore will serve in a role resembling a special assistant in player development and baseball operations.



Now 34 years old, Sizemore was a three-time All-Star in his eight years with the Indians as a player. He was also a two-time Rawlings Gold Glove recipient and a Silver Slugger winner in 2008, when he posted a 30-30 season (33 home runs, 38 stolen bases) and drove in a career-high 90 runs.



Sizemore’s career spanned 10 seasons with the Indians, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Rays. He finished with a career .265 average, .349 on-base percentage, .806 OPS, 150 home runs and 143 stolen bases.