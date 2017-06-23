Indians’ hot streak dampened by Minnesota Twins, misting rain in 5-0 loss

CLEVELAND: Nothing like a persistent mist to cool down what was one of the hottest teams and offenses in baseball.



After going 7-1 on their recent road trip in which they scored at least five runs in every game, the Indians’ offense was halted in a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins Friday night in a game layered with a misting rain for much of the night.



The Indians (39-33) mustered only four hits, two of them coming against Twins starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia (2-3), who threw five scoreless innings in his best start of the season. They had previously totaled at least 10 hits in nine straight games, the longest streak for the franchise since 2001.



Erik Gonzalez started at third base in place of Jose Ramirez. Ramirez had been the Indians’ hottest hitter—as well as one of the hottest hitters in baseball—over the past two weeks but was in need of a day of rest after remaining in the lineup through his torrid streak.



As fate would have it Gonzalez, batting in the No. 2 spot, came up to bat with the bases loaded twice in the first four innings. Mejia struck out Gonzalez both times, as the Indians came up empty in their only two scoring chances of the night. The first opportunity, in the second inning, came with two outs and after Mejia had walked the bases loaded. The second bases loaded situation came as a result of the Indians’ only two hits off of him and an error. Gonzalez struck out as the second out of the inning and was followed by Francisco Lindor, who lined a ball to left field but right at outfielder Eddie Rosario.



The Twins (37-34), meanwhile, had little trouble hitting Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who in the second inning began missing his intended spot and found too much of the plate too often. The Twins in that inning scored four runs on four hits, three of them extra-base hits. Two of the outs recorded in the inning included a fly-out to the wall in right field and a line drive to deep left field.



The one softly-hit ball via an infield, broken-bat single by Eddie Rosario made it 1-0. Jorge Polanco then crushed a two-run home run on a pitch down the middle of the plate, making it 3-0. After a walk, Brian Dozier extended the Twins’ early lead to 4-0 with an RBI-double to center field.



Dozier later made it 5-0 in the seventh, scoring Byron Buxton with a bloop single to end Bauer’s night. Bauer (6-6) finished with five runs allowed, four earned (one scored following an error on Bauer), on eight hits and one walk. He also struck out four.