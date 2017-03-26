Indians inform OF Austin Jackson he has made the club; Bradley Zimmer, others reassigned

The Indians on Sunday morning informed outfielder Austin Jackson that he has made the Opening Day roster. The club also optioned Mike Clevinger and Joe Colon to Triple-A Columbus and informed seven players, including Bradley Zimmer, that they would either not be making the major league club or be reassigned to the minor leagues.



Jackson had an opt-out clause in his contract for Sunday in the event he wasn’t in the Indians’ Opening Day plans. He was signed to a minor-league deal this offseason with a base salary of $1.5 million that includes up to $4 million in incentives. Coming off of left knee surgery, Jackson is hitting .375 this spring with one home run and five doubles.



Jackson’s addition to the 40-man roster shouldn’t be an issue due to Rule 5 selection Hoby Milner being optioned back to the Philadelphia Phillies and Cody Anderson slated for Tommy John surgery on Monday.



Jackson joins the outfield mix along with, when healthy, Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer and Tyler Naquin. Abraham Almonte’s Opening Day fate now likely rests with the health of Brantley and Chisenhall. Almonte has one option remaining.



Zimmer, Richie Shaffer and Adam Moore were reassigned to minor league camp. Chris Colabello, Tyler Olson, Erik Kratz and Daniel Robertson were informed they wouldn't be making the Opening Day roster but would remain in major league camp.



Colon and Olson were each in the mix for the 1-2 spots available in the Opening Day bullpen. That race is now down to Shawn Armstrong, Carlos Frias, Nick Goody and Kyle Crockett, all of whom have options remaining. Shaffer was vying for the potential third base job should Jose Ramirez slide over to second base in Jason Kipnis’ absence. That leaves Yandy Diaz, Giovanny Urshela, Erik Gonzalez and Michael Martinez as potential options.