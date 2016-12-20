Indians invite 1B/OF Chris Colabello to spring training, complete trade with NYY for RHP Nick Goody

The Indians have signed former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman and outfielder Chris Colabello to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training camp.



Colabello, 33, in 2015 hit .321 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI but was then suspended 80 games starting last April for failing a drug test that revealed a performance-enhancing substance. He spent the rest of the 2016 season in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system after completing his suspension and struggled, hitting .180 with a .536 OPS for Triple-A Buffalo.



Colabello gives the Indians a low-risk option and potentially some security as a first baseman/designated hitter who can also provide depth in left field relative to Michael Brantley’s health.



The Indians also continue to be reportedly tied to free agent first basemen Edwin Encarnacion, Mike Napoli and Chris Carter and first baseman/outfielder Mark Trumbo. One of those four—or another target on the free-agent market—would be paired with Carlos Santana at the first base/designated hitter spot, similar to the role Napoli filled.



Encarnacion remains the most sought-after and most expensive prize of that group. He’s put together five consecutive seasons of at least 34 home runs, 98 RBI and an OPS of at least .886. He belted 42 home runs and drove in an American-League leading 142 runs in 2016.



Encarnacion, who received a qualifying offer from the Blue Jays and already had draft pick compensation attached to his name, has seen his stock additionally drop over the last month as a saturated market for first basemen and a dwindling number of potential landing spots has left one of the biggest names on the free agent market without much leverage.



Napoli has reportedly been seeking a three-year deal, while the Indians have preferred to bring him back on a one-year contract. He hit 34 home runs and drove in 101 runs for the Indians in 2016 but also seemingly ran out of gas down the stretch.



Carter slugged 41 home runs for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016 but hit just .222 and provided little value elsewhere and was non-tendered. Trumbo led the AL with 47 home runs and drove in 108 runs with an .850 OPS.



With those four and others still available and many teams needing a first baseman having already filled that hole on their roster, the Indians and other clubs are seeking a bargain, whether it be a lighter one-year deal or a multi-year contract that could come at a smaller price

than originally expected back in early November.



Goody trade



The Indians on Tuesday also completed a deal with the New York Yankees to acquire right-handed relief pitcher Nick Goody.



The Indians will be sending the Yankees either a player to be named later or cash considerations by May 5.



Goody, 25, last season owned a 4.66 ERA and 1.448 WHIP at the major-league level. He also stuck out more than a better an inning (34 strikeouts in 29 innings) in part thanks to a slider that’s thrown nearly as often as his fastball, per FanGraphs. He also posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.686 WHIP in 23 1/3 innings last season at Triple-A. Goody was then designated for assignment by the Yankees on Dec. 15 to make room on the 40-man roster for closer Aroldis Chapman.



With the deal, the Indians’ 40-man roster is full.