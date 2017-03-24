Indians, Jose Ramirez agree to four-year contract extension, per reports

The Indians and Jose Ramirez are in agreement on a contract extension that could keep him in Cleveland through the 2023 season, per multiple reports. The club has not yet confirmed the agreement.



The deal, first reported by Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, will kick in next season and is reportedly a four-year extension worth $26 million guaranteed. The deal also includes club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons valued at $11 and $13 million, respectively, per Passan. If both options are picked up, the extension could be worth $50 million over six years.



Ramirez, 24, bust onto the scene last season, hitting .312 with a .363 on-base percentage, 11 home runs, 46 doubles, 76 RBI and 22 stolen bases while filling in first for Michael Brantley in left field and then for the departed Juan Uribe at third base. Per FanGraphs, he posted a WAR of 4.8, which tied Jason Kipnis for second on the team among position players and only behind Francisco Lindor (6.3). Considering the Indians’ need for production in those spots, Ramirez was arguably one of the most valuable players on the club last season and during the run to the World Series.



Ramirez was headed for arbitration after this upcoming season. The contact extension would eat up all three arbitration years and 1-3 years of free agency, depending on the Indians’ decisions with the club options.



This deal follows suit with the front office’s blueprint as to how they have built this current club. Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Jason Kipnis, Yan Gomes and Carlos Santana all signed contract extensions at similar times along their careers. The Indians recently have chosen to be aggressive with their young talent, taking a gamble on their development but finding value in potentially locking up core players to cheaper contracts than they’d find on the free-agent market. Many of these deals have also included club options, providing further value and control to the club.



Ramirez has the everyday job at third base locked up but could open the season at second base with Kipnis headed to the disabled list.