Indians’ lineup remains quiet in 6-2 loss to San Diego Padres

CLEVELAND: Major League Baseball’s All-Star break doesn’t begin until Monday. Though, it seems the Indians’ offense might have already packed their bags and gone on vacation.



A lineup that found its groove in Detroit on Sunday has been silent since returning home. After being shut out on Tuesday, the Indians fell to the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.



The Indians (44-39) went 3-for-12 on Wednesday night with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base in the first six innings alone. On Tuesday night, they went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in a 1-0 loss.



As Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (7-7) danced out of trouble early, the lineup twice squandered doubles in the first two innings, one by Francisco Lindor and another by Abraham Almonte, who was activated off the 10-day disabled list prior to the game to replace Carlos Santana on the active roster, who was placed on the paternity list.



With Erik Gonzalez on third, finally, the Indians broke through, as Lindor lined a single back up the middle to give them a 1-0 lead. That hit snapped an 0-for-18 skid with runners in scoring position dating back to Sunday’s 11-9 win in Detroit.



Trailing 4-1 in the fifth, Lindor also doubled home a run, lining a ball off of Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo (4-4) that ricocheted into right field.



But, the Indians otherwise came up empty, failing to convert scoring threats in the fourth and sixth innings as well. Trailing 4-2 in the sixth, the Indians had the tying run on first with one out, but Jason Kipnis, who didn’t start the game due to neck spasms, and Erik Gonzalez each struck out to end the inning.



Bauer was able to escape a bases-loaded situation with one out in the second inning, striking out Carlos Asuaje looking and getting Luis Torrens to ground out to end the threat, but went on to allow four runs—three earned—on eight hits and two walks to go with seven strikeouts in five innings.



In the seventh, the Padres (36-48) added a bit of breathing room. Zach McAllister entered and quickly allowed a two-run home run to Cory Spangenberg, giving the Padres a 6-2 lead.



Indians manager Terry Francona did not manage Wednesday night’s game, as he remained at the Cleveland Clinic to undergo further tests in an effort to diagnose what has been causing his symptoms of an elevated heart rate and light-headedness. Bench coach Brad Mills acted as manager.