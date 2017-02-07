Indians make Boone Logan signing official, DFA Austin Adams

The Indians’ bolstering of the bullpen that in part carried them through their postseason run became official on Tuesday with the announcement of left-handed relief pitcher Boone Logan’s one-year deal that includes a club option for a second year.



The Indians and Logan came to a reported agreement last week. His deal is worth a reported $5.5 million in 2016 with a $7 club option and $1 million buyout in 2017. To make room on the 40-man roster, relief pitcher Austin Adams was designated for assignment.



Logan gives the Indians and manager Terry Francona an additional left-handed weapon in the bullpen along with Andrew Miller. He’s held left-handed batters to a .233 batting average and .670 OPS in his career. Last year, with Colorado, Logan held lefties to a .142 average.



“As we started out the offseason, one of the things that we sought to do was to find some balance to our bullpen and specifically from the left side,” said Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti. “We think it’ll provide Tito with another option later in games to match up against some of the tougher left-handed hitters in our division and within the league.”



Logan’s addition essentially means six of the seven bullpen spots are locked down. He’ll join Cody Allen, Miller, Bryan Shaw, Dan Otero and Zach McAllister in the bullpen. A slew of pitchers both on and off the 40-man roster will vie for the seventh and presumably final spot. That list includes Nick Goody, Shawn Armstrong, Joe Colon, Kyle Crockett, Perci Garner, Carlos Frias, Steve Delabar and others.



The signing also means the Indians’ payroll for this season will eclipse $120 million, the highest total in franchise history. Along with Edwin Encarnacion’s three-year, $60 million deal that could be extended to a four-year, $80 million contract, the Indians have reached new financial boundaries. The support from ownership has allowed the Indians’ front office to dive into new, aggressive waters on the free-agent market normally reserved for the larger markets. It’s netted them their top two targets and filled their two biggest needs on a roster that reached Game 7 of the World Series.



“It continues to be a significant stretch by our ownership,” Antonetti said. “I think they’ve demonstrated over the course of the offseason incredible support and belief in our team by extending far beyond where we thought we could potentially go payroll-wise, first by signing Edwin and addressing one of our primary needs on the offensive side and then being able to sign Boone, which addresses one of our primary pitching needs.”



The Indians have said they didn’t think signing Encarnacion was a real possibility when the offseason began. He’s now locked into the middle of the Indians’ lineup for at least the next three seasons. Logan, per Antonetti, fit into that category as well. Now, the Indians have both, making for one of the most well-rounded rosters in the majors.



“At the start of the offseason I didn’t think we’d have any opportunity to sign Edwin or Boone, let alone both of them, given how well they’ve performed, the markets we expected them to command and also where we expected our payroll parameters to be,” Antonetti said. “Because of the incredible leap of faith in ownership, we were able to acquire two of our very top targets at our primary needs.”