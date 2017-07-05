Indians manager Terry Francona expected to miss a couple more days; Brad Mills to act as manager

CLEVELAND: Indians manager Terry Francona was again away from the club on Wednesday, and his absence is expected to continue for at least a couple more days.



Francona has been at the Cleveland Clinic undergoing further tests and evaluations to try to diagnose what has been causing the symptoms that have twice forced him to leave the dugout during a game, first on June 13 and then again on June 26. Including Wednesday’s game, Francona has now missed parts two games and three full games dealing with these symptoms, which as he has reported have included an elevated heart-beat and light headedness.



Francona also missed Tuesday’s game to undergo tests at the Cleveland Clinic. And per president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, it’s expected that he won’t be back in the dugout for a few more days at least.



“Hopefully we are in the process of narrowing down what has been causing his symptoms and then that way we have have it corrected, and I’m confident we’re on that path,” Antonetti said. “He will not be with the team [Wednesday night] and at this point I don’t have a clear time frame for when he will return, but I think it will be at least a couple of days.”



Bench coach Brad Mills will continue to act as manager in Francona’s absence, as he has when needed thus far. Per Antonetti, the club has no plans at this point to add anyone to the staff.



“We've talked about it, but for right now, we'll keep the status quo,” Antonetti said of the staff. “Millsy and our coaches do an extraordinary job. They're really well prepared. That's one of the benefits of the way Tito manages his staff is those guys are all involved in everything day to day. Given what's happened, it's about as seamless as you could hope for, as seamless as you could expect.”



The Indians are home through this Sunday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, which Francona is expected to manage. As of now, on determinations have been made as to whether that will change.



After he left the dugout on June 26, Francona wanted to return the next day, but Antonetti instead sent him home to rest. Francona is again itching to get back.



“[General manager Mike Chernoff] and I were over there for a while this morning and we talked about a wide-variety of issues from different trade conversations we’re having and things going on with the team,” Antonetti said. “So he’s actively engaged and actively itching to get back, but as I’ve shared with him, the most important thing for all of us is his health, his long-term health and we want to make sure we get him back healthy and ready to lead us the rest of the way.”



Roster moves



The Indians on Wednesday also placed Carlos Santana on the paternity list and activated outfielder Abraham Almonte from the 10-day disabled list.



Almonte, out since May 16 with a right biceps strain, is hitting .221 this season with a .660 OPS in 33 games.