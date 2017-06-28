Indians manager Terry Francona glad to be back with club, will continue to be monitored

CLEVELAND: Indians manager Terry Francona was back with the club on Wednesday, a day after being cleared of any major medical issues.



Francona exited Monday’s game prior to the fourth inning and was taken to the Cleveland Clinic. He also left the game on June 13, reporting dehydration and an elevated heart-beat. He expanded on those symptoms on Wednesday, which were also the cause of his departure Monday night.



Francona will continue to be monitored as he remains with the club. On Wednesday, he was wearing a heart monitor.



“I’ve been tested like crazy, and they’ve ruled out some really serious things which makes you feel better,” Francona said. “I’ve had some bouts of getting light-headed to the point where it feels like the lights are going to go out, which is not a good feeling. So I got a monitor on that they’re keeping an eye on me. Just kind of keep track of it. There’s no common denominator when it happens. So, the one good thing is there’s so many good medical people that care about doing a really good job, so that’s a good feeling.”



Francona wanted to return to the club on Tuesday but was told to stay at home and rest by president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti.



“Wouldn’t let me. How about that?” Francona said. “And if I could handle watching it on TV—it’s way worse. Because not that you can do anything in the dugout, but at home, you’re stuck. And you’re watching the guys that you live and die with every day and you’re not there, it’s not a good feeling. Other than that, I don’t know what to really say. It just has happened a few times and sometimes they’re more severe than others. There have been a lot of times where I’d just take a deep breath, reel it in, and I’m ok. But there have been a few times where I haven’t been able to.”



Doctors ruled out any serious medical issues but have yet to directly diagnose what might be causing Francona’s symptoms.



As Francona was being taken to the hospital, the Indians were pulling off a seven-run comeback to beat the Texas Rangers 15-9. He got a kick out of the excitement within the hospital.



“Jason Genin, one of our doctors, drove me to the hospital,” Francona said. “So he had it on his phone. And it was what, 9-3. Park, 9-4. Got in, it was 9-5. They’re setting me up in there and Lonnie got a base hit and it was 10-9. We couldn’t get it on the TV. But we’re in the emergency room and you can hear nurses yelling. It was really cool. I had it on my phone and you could hear people I couldn't see reacting, which I thought was really cool. That gave me a huge lift, just hearing people react to the game of baseball, our baseball, it made me feel good.”



Francona has said he's mostly embarrassed by the ordeal.



“It's nice to have your uniform on and be back, because what I love is the day to day stuff,” Francona said. “I love it. This is the most comfortable place in my life, where I am. And I miss that when I'm gone. So, I'll just try to continue to keep track of what's going on, and the doctors are so good and conscientious that we'll figure it out. It just might take a little while to get a handle on exactly what's been going on.”