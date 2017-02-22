Indians manager Terry Francona OK with intentional walk rule, advocates for replay time limit

Major League Baseball on Tuesday approved a rule change in which teams will be able to give a signal from the dugout to initiate an intentional walk instead of having a pitcher throw four balls. The rule has also been accepted by the Players Association and will be in effect for the 2017 season.



It’s another attempt by the league to improve the game’s pace-of-play, though it’s also one of the smaller possible changes. Pitchers no longer throwing four balls for an intentional walk will likely only save a minute or two every couple of games.



Simply giving a batter first base won’t have much of an effect on the game. Though some players, Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis included, pointed out on social media that players have taken bases on bad throws or even scored runs during an attempted intentional walk.



Indians manager Terry Francona has applauded the league for how it has handled rule changes over the last two years in terms of communication with teams and the changes’ implementation. He is perfectly fine with this next change. After all, it’s a small alteration that doesn’t get in the way of how the game is played on a broader scale.



“I’m OK with it. Doesn’t seem like that big of a deal,” Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Ariz. “I know they’re trying to cut out some of the fat. I’m OK with it. … I just think if maybe you’re going to dig your heels into something, I’m not sure this would be it. For me, it’s not that big of a deal. … Major League Baseball in my opinion does a really good job with rule changes and things like that.”



Another rule proposal that’s been brought up by commissioner Rob Manfred and the league is giving managers a time limit, perhaps 30 seconds, to challenge a play. As the rules have been applied with relation to replay, managers currently can wait to hear from a replay coordinator to tell him whether to challenge the play. Players and umpires stand on the field waiting, which comes before the time it takes to actually have the replay crew in New York review the play. Francona would be on board with that change as well.



“I actually wish they would [give managers at time limit],” Francona said. “I think they would hustle it up. And if we can’t tell in 30 seconds, maybe we shouldn’t be doing it anyway. … If we can’t make our mind up, my goodness, maybe we ought to just leave it alone.”



And so continues the league’s crusade to shorten the average major-league game.