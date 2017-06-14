Indians manager Terry Francona taken to hospital after Tuesday’s game; Feels OK, mostly embarrassed

CLEVELAND: Indians manager Terry Francona left Tuesday’s game in the ninth inning and was taken to the hospital with light-headedness and a faster-than-normal heart.



Francona didn’t feel like himself all night and a few times felt like he had to catch himself from falling over. He had a trainer check his heart rate, which was between 105-110, per Francona. He was then taken to a local hospital in an ambulance and tested. As it turns out, it was mostly dehydration.



Francona said on Wednesday he mostly felt embarrassed, along with being a bit tired. But during Tuesday’s game, he knew something wasn’t right, and it finally became clear something was off.



“I finally came inside because I was like, ‘Man, something’s not right,’” Francona said. “I was just really dehydrated. As we all know, you have to stay liquidated. I guess I didn’t. So, now, you show up the next day, you’re more embarrassed than anything. And I’m beat up. And I got to go with the lights on to the hospital, so that was a treat.”



In the eighth, Francona was talking to bench coach Brad Mills and realized he was missing some things Mills was saying.



“I think that’s when he got nervous,” Francona said. “I think I missed a couple things. I really was out of it, more than normal. But I just feel tired today, which they said I would be. But I’m OK. … I texted him at 1 am, I said, ‘Don’t change the signs, I’m not dying.’”



When asked if Francona was still cleared to eat hot dogs, he joked, “I hope so, I just ate two and don’t plan on being done.”



Francona also had an episode in Washington last August, though at that time he was experiencing chest pains, which were not present on Tuesday night. He also experienced two health issues prior to coming to Cleveland.



In 2002, he had chest pains that ended up being the result of a blood clot in his lungs. He was hospitalized for four days after sustaining a pulmonary embolism. In 2005, Francona was taken to a hospital in New York complaining of “stiffness” in his chest.



Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti drove Francona home from the hospital Tuesday night.



“I felt bad for hm,” Francona said. “He’s got the draft and babysitting me.”