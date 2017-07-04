Indians manager Terry Francona to miss Tuesday’s game, undergo tests at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND: Indians manager Terry Francona will not manage Tuesday night’s game against the San Diego Padres as he undergoes further tests at the Cleveland Clinic, per president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti.



Francona twice in June had to exit games due to symptoms related to an elevated heart rate, potential dehydration and light headedness. Tuesday night will mark the second full game he has missed this season, as he was also absent for the Indians’ game on June 27 when Antonetti told him to stay home and rest following his second episode the night prior.



According to Antonetti, Francona did not have an episode on Tuesday. Rather, he said, the doctors at the Cleveland Clinic are administering further tests to try to diagnose what has been causing Francona’s symptoms.



“Tito was actually at the ballpark [prior to the game] today,” Antonetti said. “He did his normal routine. He actually swam in the pool for a little while today. He felt fine, but he's now back at the Clinic to get some additional testing. There were no episodes today. It was just, again, in this effort of the doctors trying to narrow down exactly what's causing his symptoms, so he'll get some follow-up tests.”



There currently is no clarity as to whether Francona will miss any more games to undergo the needed tests, Antonetti said. Bench coach Brad Mills will act as manager whenever Francona is absent, as he has thus far when needed.



“We're concerned, obviously,” Antonetti said. “Anytime anyone has any sort of health issue, you're concerned. I don't think today changes that in any way. I'm actually hopeful and optimistic that we're beginning to learn what the root cause might be, and that once they can identify what the cause is, they can come up with a way to help Tito manage it moving forward.”



Antonetti added that there has been no indication as of yet that these symptoms will affect Francona’s ability to manage the American League in the All-Star Game in Miami the week of July 11.



“We'll continue to allow the great doctors that are caring for him to guide that process,” Antonetti said. “As I've continued to tell Tito, the most important thing is his health and that we focus mostly on that. If that means he has to spend a day or two away from the ballpark, then that's what he needs to do.”