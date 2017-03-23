Indians OF Daniel Robertson, fighting for time, embodying what spring training has to offer

Outfielder Daniel Robertson is one of those guys who fans can see every spring training. The guy busting his tail every play at some sleepy, half-attended ballpark in Arizona or Florida in March, fighting for a roster spot even though the odds are against him. The guy wearing No. 99 instead of No. 9.

His spring training is not a laid-back, seven-week retreat at a sunny venue with a gradual incline to the start of the regular season, where a roster spot on the big-league club is comfortably waiting for him.

His job in the spring is to fly into camp and immediately try to run through a brick wall. There’s no “Get ready, set.” It’s just “Go, let’s see what you can do.” And if he runs through enough walls, and is the recipient of some luck, he might hear the National Anthem on Opening Day at a Major League ballpark.

“Every at-bat is amplified,” Robertson said. “You’re not going into the day thinking, ‘I’m going to get three at-bats and I can work my way into the third one.’ Every at-bat means something. For me, I try to put myself in a game-like situation, a World Series situation, early. Every pitch is a unique opportunity, so you can’t waste it. Because obviously the regular guys, they’re going to start playing games on April 3. I have to find a way to win here in spring training.”

Robertson, 31, knows the drill by now. He knows his situation. The Indians have four outfielders who, if all are healthy, have spots on the major-league roster locked up. Then there’s Austin Jackson and Abraham Almonte vying for the fifth spot. He’s played well, hitting .306 with one home run, two triples and five RBI in 49 at-bats entering Thursday. But spring training stats aren’t everything, and he’s currently blocked by six outfielders ahead of him.

Robertson’s primary goal is, of course, to open the season with the Indians in Cleveland. But as a non-roster invitee, the bigger goal is to hook on somewhere at Triple-A in a positive situation and keep plugging away, hoping for the right break to come along. At the very least, he can impress scouts from another club in attendance if it doesn’t work out with the Indians.

Robertson’s spring training experience will be greatly different than that of, say, Lonnie Chisenhall’s. His starting line is much earlier on the calendar.

“The regular season started for those guys three weeks ago,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “We have to remind ourselves that it’s still spring training and guys have to get ready. But the bell already went off for them. That’s why when you see Lonnie or [Jason] Kipnis go 0-for-2, spring training game, [they] get their helmet, go back to the clubhouse, do their work and go home. These other guys, it’s the regular season for them.”

Francona can empathize with Robertson’s position and the sense of urgency that can come with it. In 1988 with the Indians, Francona began his spring in the minor leagues. He was then invited to major-league camp and played so well that roughly a week before the beginning of the regular season, he was told he’d be making the Opening Day roster and would be hitting No. 2 in the lineup. Three days later, the Indians traded for Willie Upshaw, and that was that. Francona went back to Triple-A.

A year later, with Milwaukee, he can found himself in a battle for a spot. This time, things worked out.

“Tom Trebelhorn, it was ’89 with the Brewers, he called about four or five of us into his office with about a week to go,” Francona said. “He was like, ‘We just want to let you guys know that you’re all still in the running.’ You could see the [other] guys were like, ‘Oh, S***.’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ I ended up making the team. But it was like, I was happy. Heck yeah. But it’s hard. … When I see guys, I know how they’re feeling for sure.”

Robertson has entered different spring camps in about every position possible for a player. He came into camp with the San Diego Padres as a prospect with the message that he’d likely only be there 2-3 weeks before being sent to minor-league camp. Two years ago, with the Los Angeles Angels, Robertson was on the 40-man roster. Last year was his first as a non-roster invitee with the Seattle Mariners. Through it, he’s played in 116 major-league games across three seasons and totaled a .273 average while battling for every bit of playing time.

Robertson has been The Guy Fans See At Every Spring Training all around different spring camps in Arizona in recent years. He’s well traveled. He’s doing what he’s always done: play as hard as he possibly can, because that’s how you play baseball.

“I’ve been through every rung this game has to offer,” Robertson said. “Injuries, unfortunate situations, great situations, crowded outfields, no one in the outfield, coaching staff that loves me, hates me. For me, at the end of the day, I just want to deliver a product. Grandfathers watched baseball in the 50s and 60s and they passed it onto their kids and my dad passed it onto me and I hold that responsibility. I’m just a baseball player. All the off-the-field stuff, where I’ll live, that’ll fall into place.”

Barring something unforeseen, Robertson is likely headed to Triple-A Columbus or another club to begin the season. For now, the guy wearing No. 99 will keep trying to run through walls, hoping the grass really is greener on the other side.