Indians OF Michael Brantley slated to play in three straight games

Indians outfielder Michael Brantley is slated to play in three Cactus League games in a row starting on Tuesday, which will follow an off-day on Monday. Brantley has played in five spring training games this spring. On Sunday, he clubbed his first home run in more than a calendar year.



Brantley playing in three straight games without any setbacks would be yet another cleared hurdle in his path back to the lineup.



“I think he’s done terrific,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “The plan is for him to play three in a row. Now if it needs to change, we can always do that. But he looks very good. He feels very good. It’s pretty exciting.”



The Indians haven’t ruled out Opening Day for Brantley’s return. Though they also don’t want to push him too soon and increase the risk of yet another setback after last year’s frustrating season.



“I think there’s a chance,” Francona said. “I just don’t think we know. Only because we’re trying to be fair to him. Rather than, like last year, he pushed so hard for Opening Day. And it’s important. Having your players is important. But we need to make sure we do right by him because that will end up being right by us. We’re just trying to be fair.”