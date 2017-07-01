Indians’ OF Michael Brantley working to maintain shoulder wellness, appreciates All-Star support

DETROIT: Indians outfielder Michael Brantley has turned in a strong first half to the 2017 season, helping to squash many concerns from this spring about how his shoulder might hold up with prolonged exposure to game speed.



Brantley entered Saturday’s doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers hitting .306 with a .371 on-base percentage, five home runs, 15 doubles, 30 RBI and seven stolen bases. After essentially missing the entire 2016 season dealing with shoulder and bicep issues, it has been about as good as the Indians could have realistically hoped for as he’s again remained a staple in the middle of the lineup.



Part of this positive stretch has come on the basis of some additional shoulder maintenance. Nearly every day, Brantley has incorporated some extra shoulder work into his pregame routines.



“One thing I'm learning really quick is it's not easy to miss an entire season and come back and play a full season again,” Brantley said. “You've got to do little stuff here and there to make sure you stay healthy. … It’s more stuff that you put into pregame, making sure you're ready to go, but at the same time, I'll do whatever it takes to stay on the field.”



Brantley does some form of rehab three days a week. On many other days, it’s a variance no how he stretches and “gets hot” for the game.



“It doesn’t take that long, but I have to make sure I do it every day,” he said.



Indians manager Terry Francona has often spoken to the trust that he has with Brantley and the communication with the medical staff. The club had to be careful with how hard they pushed him. Brantley doesn’t enjoy being taken out of the lineup, so the trust that he’ll let the club know when he needs one has been crucial.



“He's been really good and really honest, so when he tells me that he doesn't need it, I believe him,” Francona said. “I think maybe a couple years ago, that might have gotten him into a problem. I think he's enjoying playing so much that he wants to make sure he continues, but he's also worked hard enough to where he can do it. All I have to do is ask him. I really appreciate that. It's not always like that.”



Brantley could also potentially be named to the American League All-Star team on Sunday. As of the last voting update, Brantley was in fourth place among AL outfielders with 1,325,473 votes. That’s one slot outside of earning a starting spot as per the fan vote, even with Los Angeles Angels’ superstar Mike Trout (second place) likely out for the All-Star Game as he rehabs from thumb surgery. He’ll need to be selected but is among the potential contenders for one of the final spots on the roster.



Brantley said he doesn’t really pay attention to the All-Star voting updates. But he is thankful for the support.



“It's very much appreciated,” he said. “Hopefully, they know all the hard work it took to come back. I know they heard about it, but I'm just thankful, blessed and appreciative that I'm playing baseball again.”



All-Star coaches



With Terry Francona managing the AL All-Stars this year, it also means the coaching staff will be coming with him. He’s pleased that coaches not often as much in the spotlight will have a chance for some extra recognition.



I’m glad that our staff is going to be able to be recognized,” Francona said. “That doesn’t happen enough. They work so hard, and it always seems like it’s mostly behind the scenes. I’ll be happy for them that they get recognized.”



That will also include Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, who has history with Francona.



“I don’t know what happened but Joe Torre called me a couple days ago and he asked me, he goes, ‘Hey, would you want to invite Kevin Cash?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah,’” Francona said. “So he’s going to be on the staff, too. So that probably makes it even more special because Cashy knows all these guys.”