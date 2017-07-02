Indians outlast Tigers 11-8; Jose Ramirez hits 2 home runs, drives in 4

DETROIT: The Indians’ offense unloaded on an opposing pitching staff for the second time in the last week. The latest victims? The Detroit Tigers and ace Justin Verlander.



Jose Ramirez hit two home runs, Lonnie Chisenhall added a round-tripper of his own and the Indians outlasted the Tigers 11-8 on Sunday at Comerica Park.



The Indians (44-37) tagged Verlander for seven earned runs, ending his day early. They proceeded to beat up on reliever Chad Bell, jumping out to an 8-1 lead by the end of the fourth and an 11-1 lead by the sixth.



Jose Ramirez had one of the best games of his still-young career, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and a walk. It pushed his season totals to 15 home runs and 42 RBI. Ramirez slugged a solo home run off Verlander in the third and then took Bell deep for a three-run shot an inning later.



“It’s been fun to watch,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Ramirez’s season. “It’s both sides of the plate. He gets so dangerous when he’s in one of these [runs]. It’s not just getting singles. He’s hitting the ball a long way. There’s a reason he’s sitting behind Edwin [Encarnacion], because that’s how dangerous he is.”



Lonnie Chisenhall put the Indians on top in the second inning, slugging a two-run home run to right field in a nine-pitch at-bat against Verlander. Carlos Santana drove in three runs on two doubles and Encarnacion added two RBI via a single and a rare triple.



Verlander (5-5) failed to record a strikeout, the first time in a start he’s done that since May 4, 2007, snapping a streak of 331 games. That was the longest active streak in the majors and was tied with Curt Schilling for the longest streak since 1913.



“You go into it trying to fight for everything and make him fight for everything, and we did a really good job of that,” Francona said. “He’s one of the most competitive pitchers you’re ever going to see. And we made him work for everything.”



The Indians also put up a double-digit offensive day last Monday against the Texas Rangers in their 15-9 come-from-behind win.



Working with a sizable lead for most of the day, Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (4-3) cruised, allowing just one run on two hits and five walks in six innings. He also struck out seven.



Somehow, though, the Tigers came back to make it interesting in the ninth inning. Down 11-2 to start the inning, the Tigers hammered Boone Logan (5 ER) and Shawn Armstrong for six runs, highlighted by home runs from James McCann and then Nick Castellanos, the latter bringing the Tigers to within three runs.



With a runner on first, the tying run on deck and, somehow, it now being a ballgame, Cody Allen came on to record the final out, inducing Andrew Romine to ground out back to the mound to end the game.



“How many times do you give up six in the ninth inning and win?” Francona said. “It’s not going to put a damper on the day because we came out with good energy and played a good game.”