Indians place 2B Jason Kipnis on 10-day DL with a strained hamstring, recall 3B Giovanny Urshela

CLEVELAND: The Indians on Sunday placed second baseman Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring and recalled third baseman Giovanny Urshela from Triple-A Columbus.



Kipnis came up hobbling while trying to beat out a ground ball in Saturday’s 4-0 win against the Detroit Tigers. He immediately reached for his right hamstring and walked off the field slowly before being taken out of the game. Afterward, bench coach Brad Mills described it as a “mild” strain.



Kipnis has had a rough season, one that started with him on the disabled list while he rehabbed from right shoulder inflammation. Kipnis this season is hitting .232 with a .693 OPS, eight home runs, 26 RBI and five stolen bases.



No timetable for his return has been given.



The Indians will be able to play Urshela at third base, which would move Jose Ramirez to second base, or have Erik Gonzalez receive more playing time as a starting second baseman. On Sunday night, it was the latter option.



Urshela this season at Triple-A has hit .266 with six home runs, 12 doubles and 34 RBI in 76 games.