Indians place 2B Jason Kipnis on 10-day DL with a strained hamstring, recall 3B Giovanny Urshela

CLEVELAND: The Indians on Sunday placed second baseman Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring and recalled third baseman Giovanny Urshela from Triple-A Columbus.



Kipnis came up hobbling while trying to beat out a ground ball in Saturday’s 4-0 win against the Detroit Tigers. He immediately reached for his right hamstring and walked off the field slowly before being taken out of the game. Afterward, bench coach Brad Mills described it as a “mild” strain.



The Indians at this point don’t have much of a clear timeline for his return beyond 10 days.



“How long is it going to be? Well, at least 10 days,” Mills said on Sunday. “And we’ll see. It’ll probably, maybe be a little worse than a mild hamstring, but sometimes those take a little time, longer than the 10 days if necessary. We’ll see how it progresses and so forth as we move forward.”



Kipnis has had a rough season, one that started with him on the disabled list while he rehabbed from right shoulder inflammation. Kipnis this season is hitting .232 with a .693 OPS, eight home runs, 26 RBI and five stolen bases.



No timetable for his return has been given.



The Indians will be able to play Urshela at third base, which would move Jose Ramirez to second base, or have Erik Gonzalez receive more playing time as a starting second baseman. On Sunday night, it was the latter option. Gonzalez, known first for his defense and his ability to play multiple positions, is also hitting .313 in 50 plate appearances this season.



“Well I think we see the progression he’s making all the way through,” Mills said of Gonzalez. “We’ve seen when he’s been up here before and each time he comes up, it seems like there’s a little bit more growth in the way he plays the game on both sides of the ball, defensively and offensively. And he’s starting to gather that experience and that growth as he gets older. And it’s showing.”



Urshela this season at Triple-A has hit .266 with six home runs, 12 doubles and 34 RBI in 76 games. His addition affords the Indians some flexibility with the lineup until Kipnis returns.



“Gio had played not just third base. He’s played some short as well,” Mills said. “We also have Jose Ramirez, who can play second base and has played short as well. Gonzy has played short and all over the infield. Well, this adds another piece so we can move around that infield a little bit more.”