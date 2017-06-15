Indians power past Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5, avoid sweep

CLEVELAND: The Indians were without two key members of the lineup but didn’t seem to mind, routing the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 on Thursday afternoon to avoid the sweep.



Jason Kipnis was out for the second straight day with neck stiffness and Michael Brantley was away from the club due to his wife having a baby. No Kipnis or Brantley, no problem.



Facing former Indians pitcher and current Dodgers starter Rich Hill, the Indians put together a three-run first inning. Three consecutive singles to start the inning were capped by Jose Ramirez’s RBI-single up the middle. Roberto Perez later walked with the bases loaded and Bradley Zimmer beat out an infield single to make it 3-0.



Ramirez added an RBI-double in the second inning and was then caught trying to steal third. The next pitch from Hill was crushed by Edwin Encarnacion for a home run, his 13th of the season, giving the Indians a 5-0 advantage.



The Dodgers fought back against Josh Tomlin before Lonnie Chisenhall loudly closed the door a half-inning later. A solo home run by Cody Bellinger, an RBI double by Yasiel Puig and a two-run home run by Chris Tylor brought the Dodgers to within 5-4.



The Dodgers went to reliever Ross Stripling in the bottom of the fifth, which brought on Chisenhall as a pinch hitter. Chisenhall belted Stripling’s second pitch for a three-run home run to center field to push the Indians’ lead to 8-4. An inning later, he added a two-run single.



In doing so, Chisenhall became only the third Indians hitter to drive in at least five runs in a game in which he didn’t start, joining Chuck Essegian in 1961 and John Ellis in 1973. Perez then knocked in a run with a broken-bat single.



In the seventh, Erik Gonzalez, again in the lineup with Kipnis out, hit his first career home run, a solo shot to left field to cap the day’s scoring at 12-5.



Tomlin lasted five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks and striking out seven.