Indians preparing for raucous Toronto crowd; Andrew Miller makes history; Offense doing just enough

The Indians aren’t just leaving the friendly confines of Progressive Field. They’re diving head-first into the deep end of a shark tank known as the Rogers Centre.



The Blue Jays’ all-blue, triple-digit-decibel stadium is among the loudest in baseball, especially when the roof is closed, which is expected to be the case this week in the American League Championship Series.



The electricity of playoff baseball is often enough, but the fans at the Rogers Centre have been known to reach a frenzy as evidenced in last year’s American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers. Things were thrown from the stands in the decisive Game 5, which became known as the game in which Jose Bautista hit his mammoth home run and flipped his bat. In this year’s ALDS, a fan threw a beer can at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim.



The crowd noise could become more of a factor than under normal circumstances.



“I definitely expect it to be loud,” Rajai Davis said. “I think we have to be able to communicate beforehand, as far as outfielders, knowing where guys are going to be beforehand. It’s going to be tough to hear each other. We’re probably going to have to use hand signals. We’re going to have to remind guys, ‘Hey, look at me.’ Those kinds of things.”



It being Toronto, it could also be seen as a hockey crowd. That’s fine with Jason Kipnis, also a big hockey fan.



“It might be the toughest,” Kipnis said of playing there. “Toronto is one of those places where, when they close that dome, it gets especially loud there. And it's hockey fans. I mean that in the best way, because I'm a hockey fan, too. That's exactly what you want out of a fan. You want the rowdiness. You want that little feeling, that one-percent feeling, where you're like, 'I'm not sure I'm safe right here on the field.' That's what makes Toronto great and those fans amazing, how loud they get.”



Back on the mound



Rehabbing pitcher Danny Salazar threw a simulated game from the mound at the Rogers Centre on Sunday.



Salazar faced five batters—three different batters—and threw more than 30 pitches. He’s still trying to return from a strained forearm and had been doing so at the Indians’ facility in Arizona. The Indians’ hope has been that, by ditching his curveball, he might be able to return for a bullpen role at some point if they continue this run through the postseason.



Miller Time



Andrew Miller has been nearly unhittable in the ALCS, striking out 10 of the 12 Blue Jays hitters he’s faced thus far.



He’s also made some history doing it. Per Elias, Miller is the first pitcher to strike out at least five hitters in two innings or fewer twice in his postseason career, and he did it in back-to-back games.



Only one pitcher in baseball’s modern era (1900) has had at least five strikeouts in two innings or fewer in back-to-back regular season appearances. That was Oakland’s Billy Taylor in 1996, though he had an off-day in-between his outings.



Not much needed



Corey Kluber, Josh Tomlin, Miller and the rest of the Indians’ bullpen has shut down the Blue Jays in the first two games, needing only four total runs of offense to take a 2-0 series lead. Per Elias, only the 1950 New York Yankees won the first two games of a postseason series with two runs or fewer in each. They won their first two games 1-0 and 2-1 and went on to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series.



Though, it’s unlikely this Blue Jays lineup—the one that had little trouble with the Texas Rangers in the ALDS—stays quiet for long, especially at home. Kipnis knows the lineup needs to offer more help to the pitching staff.



“Ideally, we'd like to pick up the hitting,” Kipnis said. “We have a lot of guys who will enjoy this day off and hopefully come back with a better mindset Monday. We're up 2-0 and a lot of guys haven't even done anything yet. That's a great way to look at it.”