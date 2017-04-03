Indians pull off comeback to top Texas Rangers 8-5 on Opening Day; Edwin Encarnacion homers in debut

ARLINGTON, Texas: On Opening Day, it was the Indians’ $60-million man and the fifth outfielder on the roster who led a late charge and started 2017 on a good note.



In part thanks to the most expensive free agent in franchise history and an outfielder who made the roster due to someone else being on the disabled list, the Indians pulled off a four-run comeback to beat the Texas Rangers 8-5 on Opening Day at Globe Like Park.



The Indians trailed 5-1 at one point after the Rangers knocked around ace Corey Kluber early. After chipping away, the Indians displayed some of their 2016 magic to kick off 2017. Though, it was started by one of the new guys in the clubhouse.



Still down a run in the eighth inning, Edwin Encarnacion, the Indians’ prized free-agent signee this offseason, started off his career with Cleveland well by crushing a solo home run to right field off Rangers reliever Matt Bush, trying it 5-5.



Having now caught up to the Rangers, the Indians pulled away in the ninth off reliever Sam Dyson. With Tyler Naquin on second, Abraham Almonte, on the Opening Day roster due to Lonnie Chisenhall’s placement on the disabled list, singled up the middle to give the Indians their first lead of the night. Carlos Santana followed with an RBI-double to right-center and Michael Brantley, in his return to major-league action in roughly 11 months, singled Santana home to bring in another insurance run and putting the Indians up 8-5.



It erased a rough outing for Kluber in which he allowed all of his five earned runs on three home runs.



Rangers second baseman Roughned Odor got the best of Kluber, who allowed a few pitches to catch too much of the plate on Monday night. Odor slugged home runs in his first two at-bats of the season, a solo shot in the second and a three-run blast in the third, which put the Rangers up 5-1.



In-between Odor’s two home runs, Carlos Gomez crushed a solo shot to the second deck at Globe Life Park, only the 20th time a hitter reached that level in park history.



Kluber lasted six innings, only being hurt by those three long balls. He allowed six hits, walked three and struck out six. But the offense covered for him, and Dan Otero, Boone Logan, Andrew Miller (1-0) and Cody Allen (one save) closed out the game.



Jose Ramirez started the comeback in the fourth by cutting the deficit in half with a two-run home off Rangers ace Yu Darvish that followed Encarnacion’s single to left field.



That set up the Indians’ golden scoring opportunity in the fifth inning that went for naught and nearly cost them the game. Rookie Yandy Diaz reached on an error and Darvish momentarily lost the strike zone, walking Almonte and Santana to load the bases with nobody out and Francisco Lindor at the plate.



Darvish got the best of the Indians’ star shortstop. Lindor tapped a ball back to Darvish for a 1-2-3 double play. Brantley then softly grounded out to first base to end the inning with the Rangers still leading 5-3.



The Indians’ work on the base paths continued to chip away at the Rangers’ lead. Diaz doubled to right field with one out in the seventh for the first hit of his major-league career. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a strikeout, as Almonte swung and missed but was able to reach first after the ball got away from catcher Jonathan Lucroy.



That led to the final three innings, in which the Indians’ offense scored five runs and the bullpen delivered a scoreless performance.