Indians reach deals with five additional arbitration-eligible players

The Indians’ work with their arbitration-eligible players is nearly complete. On Friday, the club reached agreements on contracts for the 2017 season with five players, leaving only one without a deal.



Four pitchers reached deals for 2017 on Friday, including Danny Salazar ($3.4 million), Cody Allen ($7.35 million), Bryan Shaw ($4.6 million) and Zach McAllister ($1.825). Those salary figures were first reported by Jon Heyman of Today’s Knuckleball and FanRag Sports. Per MLB.com, Lonnie Chisenhall also came to an agreement at $4.3 million.



Those five join Trevor Bauer ($3.55 million) and Dan Otero ($1.055 million), who avoided arbitration by reaching an agreement on Thursday.



With Salazar and Bauer under contract for 2017, it solidifies the starting rotation’s price tag, along with Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Josh Tomlin. Together, those five will make a base salary of $23.65 million, per Baseball Prospectus, which includes a payout of Kluber’s signing bonus. That is less than what former Indians pitcher CC Sabathia, now 36, will make in 2017 after his $25 million option vested.



Salazar made his first All-Star team in 2016 before losing most of September and October to a strained forearm. He finished the season 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 161 strikeouts in only 137 1/3 innings pitched.



Allen turned in another solid season as manager Terry Francona’s closer, saving 32 games and posting a 1.000 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched. He followed that by throwing 13 2/3 scoreless innings in the postseason.



Shaw appeared in at least 70 games for the fourth consecutive season in 2016. He finished with a 3.24 ERA, 1.260 WHIP and 69 strikeouts. McAllister had an up-and-down year as a middle reliever to the tune of a 3.44 ERA and 1.452 WHIP.



It leaves Brandon Guyer as the lone arbitration-eligible player yet to reach a deal. Teams still have a couple of weeks to reach an agreement prior to a player’s arbitration hearing. Those hearings are scheduled to take place between Jan. 30 and Feb. 17. Friday was the deadline to exchange salary figures. MLBTradeRumors.com has projected Guyer to make $2 million in arbitration.



Those agreements, along with Guyer’s projected salary, previous commitments and the fallout of Chris Johnson’s contract, push the Indians’ likely Opening Day payroll to $115-120 million, easily the highest total in franchise history.