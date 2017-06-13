Indians select OF Quentin Holmes, SS Tyler Freeman in MLB Draft

The Indians on Monday night selected outfielder Quentin Holmes and infielder Tyler Freeman with the No. 64 and No. 71 selections in the amateur draft, respectively.

The Indians did not have a first-round pick due to the the signing of Edwin Encarnacion last December.

Holmes, who won’t turn 18 until July 7, is a speedy prep outfielder who in his senior year at Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in New York hit .410 with 18 extra-base hits and 22 stolen bases on 23 attempts. He was named the 2016-17 New York Gatorade Player of the Year and was a 2017 Rawlings Perfect Game Pre-Season All-American and a member of the Under-18 U.S. National Team in 2016.

Holmes was ranked as the No. 33 prospect in the draft, per MLB.com. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Mississippi State and is considered one of the fastest players in the draft.

“The big attraction with Quentin is his speed,” said Brad Grant, Indians senior director of amateur scouting. “He’s a 70-runner [on an 80-grade scale]. He also has the potential to be a plus defensive player and a very contact-oriented bat. He was kind of a fixture in the showcases this past summer and set the [Perfect Game National] 60-yard dash record with a 6.19. He’s a fun player to watch.”

Freeman, 18, hit. 526 to lead the state of California to go with 16 extra-base hits and 36 RBI in 30 games with Etiwanda High School. He was named a 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game 1st Team All-American.

Freeman has played shortstop but could be moved around the infield as he progresses. He has signed a National Letter of Intent with Texas Christian.

Per Grant, Freeman is an “unbelievable, offensive-oriented player” who still has upside at shortstop defensively. It’s possible he is moved around the diamond as he progresses, but the club is attracted by his offensive potential.

“I think the thing that obviously stands out, though, is the bat,” Grant said.