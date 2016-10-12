Indians set ALCS rotation; Corey Kluber in Game 1, Mike Clevinger ‘penciled in’ for Game 4

The Indians have set their starting rotation for the American League Championship Series.



They were able to handle the task of a five-game series and three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series without Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar in the rotation. Now comes the challenge of a seven-game ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays.



Unlike the ALDS, the Indians are throwing ace Corey Kluber in Game 1, as he’s had additional time to rest his mild quadriceps strain following his stellar start in Game 2 of the ALDS. Trevor Bauer will take the mound for Game 2, followed by Josh Tomlin in Game 3.



That brings them to Game 4, and perhaps the biggest concern for the club entering this series. For now, the Indians are slated to throw Mike Clevinger in “somewhat of an abbreviated” start, as Indians manager Terry Francona put it. Kluber, Bauer and Tomlin will then throw Games 5, 6 and 7, if necessary.



Clevinger starting Game 4 is the current Plan A, but it could change. He’ll be available in the bullpen for Games 1 and 2 if he’s needed. Barring something short of the 19-inning game the Indians and Blue Jays played on July 1, Clevinger will be taking the mound in Toronto.



“It's not that we're not moving somebody up if we win a game or lose a game, he's supposed to pitch, again just because he's in the bullpen for the first two games, we reserve the right to make a change if we need to,” Francona said.



The Indians decided not to stretch Clevinger out over the week or two, instead keeping him ready out of the bullpen. It means if Clevinger does start, it likely will be for only a few innings. It could put a strain on the bullpen for that game, and potentially affect Games 3 and 5, as those three are played on consecutive days. But the Indians chose this path over pitching Kluber in Games 1, 4 and potentially 7.



“You know what, I just think the way it's set up with two [games], off day, three [games], off day, you're asking guys to do a lot,” Francona said. “You see at times where people have guys going on short rest, which we were certainly willing to do with Trevor. I think right now we feel like our best way to win this series is to allow those first three to pitch two games and then pitch Clev in which would be the fourth game.”



Wait continues



It sounds as if Salazar won’t be helping the Indians’ bullpen in the ALCS.



Salazar has been throwing in Arizona in an attempt to reach the point of being available for an inning or two out of the bullpen. He’s ditched his curveball, as that put additional strain on his forearm and was a pitch he might not have used anyway in a short outing. But he hasn’t yet built up enough strength for the Indians to feel comfortable with him on such an important stage.



“I don’t think so. I really don’t,” Francona said when asked if Salazar might be on the ALCS roster. “I don’t think he’s progressed quite to the point where [he’s ready]. He’s doing pretty good. He’s not back yet where he’s throwing all his pitches or letting it go 100 percent. I think if we ask him to do that, he might be reaching right now. We’ve been pretty vocal about the first priority is getting him back healthy. I think this proves it. We wouldn’t do that to somebody.”