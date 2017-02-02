Indians sign left-handed relief pitcher Boone Logan, per reports

The Indians continue to cross off needs around the roster in the wake of the Edwin Encarnacion mega-signing. On Thursday, the club added left-handed relief pitcher Boone Logan to the bullpen mix, per reports.



Logan, 32, gives the Indians a left-handed reliever who can come in and play the matchup game, primarily facing left-handed hitters. Andrew Miller was the lone left-hander available in the Indians’ bullpen, though he isn’t as tied to the handedness of the batters he faces.



Few managers like to manipulate matchups as much as Terry Francona. Logan provides some additional flexibility in joining Miller and right-handed options Cody Allen, Bryan Shaw, Dan Otero, Zach McAllister and Nick Goody, in addition to other options available on the 40-man roster.



Logan, who spent the last three seasons with the Colorado Rockies, had a 3.69 ERA and 1.014 WHIP to go with 57 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched in 2016. He also held left-handed hitters to a .142 average. In his career, left-handed hitters are batting .233 with a .670 OPS off Logan, while right-handers have batted .294 with an .855 OPS.



The club has not yet confirmed the signing, which was first reported by Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. Per multiple reports, it’s a one-year deal that includes a club option for a second year.



The Indians in January also signed outfielder Austin Jackson to an incentive-laced deal that gave the outfield additional depth and protection in the event of Michael Brantley continuing to be sidelined for longer than expected. Jackson’s deal has a base salary of $1.5 million and includes up to $4 million in performance bonuses.