Indians’ signing of Edwin Encarnacion official with passed physical

One of the most aggressive moves in franchise history is now official.

Edwin Encarnacion passed his physical on Wednesday, the final hurdle to the club being able to officially announce the biggest contract they have ever handed out to a free agent. Encarnacion and the Indians on Dec. 22 agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal that also includes a $5 million buyout and club option for the 2020 season.

It was a costly deal by Cleveland's standards financially, and it will also strip the Indians of their first-round pick in the upcoming amateur draft, as the Toronto Blue Jays had extended Encarnacion a qualifying offer. The trade for Andrew Miller last July signaled the Indians were serious about this competitive window. The signing of Encarnacion put all of their proverbial chips in the middle of the table.

It’ll put Encarnacion, who turns 34 on Saturday, in the middle of the Indians’ lineup for at least the next three seasons as he takes Mike Napoli’s spot on the roster. Napoli was universally praised for his production in the regular season and his presence in the Indians’ clubhouse. Encarnacion has been one of the best sluggers in baseball and one of the most productive hitters in the game over the past five seasons. As his price tag dropped due to a saturated market and the draft-pick compensation tied to his name, the Indians jumped at the chance to upgrade the middle of their lineup.

Since 2012, Encarnacion ranks second in baseball both home runs (193) and RBI (550). His wRC+ of 146 in that time ranks him seventh in the game, per FanGraphs. He had a wRC+ of 134 in 2016, which would have been the best mark in the Indians’ lineup. He’s also been among the most consistent, hitting at least 34 home runs, driving in at least 98 runs and finishing in the top-18 in wRC+ in each of the past five seasons.

He also belted the memorable, walk-off home run in the 2016 AL Wild Card Game against Baltimore’s Ubaldo Jimenez, sending the Blue Jays to the American League Division Series, where they defeated the Texas Rangers before losing to the Indians in the ALCS.

Along with the Michael Brantley, who is recovering from surgery to repair biceps tendinitis, the Indians look to have added some significant punch to the middle of their lineup, which ranked second in the American League with 777 runs scored.