Indians, slugger Edwin Encarnacion reportedly agree to multiyear deal

These aren’t the same old Indians clubs, ones that have been accused of being cheap or too passive. That argument, popular among fans since the turn of the century, would be a hard sell now.



On Thursday night, the Indians reportedly reached an agreement with Edwin Encarnacion, one of the game’s premiere sluggers and the top free agent on the market.



The deal, first reported by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports and MLB Network, is reportedly for three years and $60-65 million and includes a club option for a fourth year. It’s the largest free-agent signing in club history. The signing also comes a more than just a financial cost, as the Indians will lose their first-round pick in the upcoming amateur draft. The Toronto Blue Jays offered Encarnacion a qualifying offer, which he declined.



It signals an aggressive move by the normally cautious Indians, who showed last season that when the time is right, they would be willing to pull the trigger despite high costs. They added Andrew Miller, one of the top relievers in the game and a huge asset in the postseason, as well as outfielder Brandon Guyer, at last year’s trade deadline. Now, they’ve added a key bat to the middle of their lineup.



Encarnacion last season slugged 42 home runs and drove in an American League-leading 127 runs while hitting .263 and posting an .886 OPS. He’s totaled at least 34 home runs, 98 RBI and an .886 OPS in each of the last five seasons, putting him near the top of the list among the game’s power hitters.



Encarnacion fills the biggest need on the roster and stands as an upgrade over Mike Napoli, who was still connected to discussions with the Indians this week but on a shorter, cheaper deal.



Encarnacion likely take over a primary designated hitter role and will surely hit in the middle of the Indians’ lineup. Carlos Santana, who had his option for 2017 picked up by the Indians, could see his time at first base increased.



This signing was made possible in part by a perfect storm of circumstances. Encarnacion was thought to be looking at a much more lucrative deal when this offseason started, but a saturated market and the draft pick compensation tied to him lowered his price tag. The Indians, meanwhile, not only were a perfect fit as a landing spot, but also had additional means thanks to the addition of a minority investor and the extra revenue from their postseason run.



The Indians’ addition of Encarnacion also lines up well with their current competitive window. The Indians are built to be sustainable, with much of their current core under club control through at least the 2020 season and almost all of it staying in Cleveland through 2018.



Along with the possible addition of a healthy Michael Brantley, the Indians are looking at a lineup in 2017 with some added punch. And, it appears they’ve shredded any notion of letting this window to the World Series close any time soon.