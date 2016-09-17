Indians SP Carlos Carrasco has non-displaced fracture in pitching hand

The Indians’ starting pitching situation was already shrouded in question marks as the club looks to secure the division and make a run deep into October. Two pitches into Carlos Carrasco’s start against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, that situation became much more worrisome.



Carrasco was hit with a line drive off the bat of Ian Kinsler, the first hitter of the game. Indians trainers and manager Terry Francona immediately tended to Carrasco, who was wincing in pain. He was taken out of the game and it was later announced by the club that Carrasco sustained a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal (the base of the hand just below the pinkie finger) in his pitching hand.



There is no current timeframe for his return, but it puts the Indians’ potential playoff rotation in serious jeopardy.



The Indians are already without starting pitcher Danny Salazar, who’s sidelined for a couple more weeks with forearm tightness. His regular season is likely finished, and his availability for the American League Divisional Series—should the Indians win the Central—is still in question.



Now, the likely starters for Games 2 and 3 in any potential series are questionable at best. The starting rotation had been the biggest asset but has now become the biggest area for concern.