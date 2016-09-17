Indians SP Carlos Carrasco leaves game with apparent hand/wrist injury

The Indians’ starting pitching situation was already shrouded in question marks as the club looks to secure the division and make a run deep into October. Two pitches into Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, that situation became even murkier.



Carlos Carrasco was hit with a come-backer off the bat of Ian Kinsler, the first hitter of the game. Indians trainers and manager Terry Francona immediately tended to Carrasco, who was wincing in pain. It appeared as though trainers were concerned with his pitching hand or wrist.



The Indians are already without starting pitcher Danny Salazar, who’s out for a couple more weeks with forearm tightness. His regular season is likely finished, and his availability for the American League Divisional Series—should the Indians win the Central—is in question.



The club will have to hold its collective breath until more information is known surrounding Carrasco’s status.