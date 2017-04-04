Indians SP Corey Kluber expected to be fine for next start

Indians ace Corey Kluber had to deal with calluses on two fingers during the Indians’ 8-5 win against the Texas Rangers on Opening Day, but the issue isn’t expected to affect his next start.



Kluber was hit hard on Monday, allowing five runs on three home runs in six innings pitched. Due to the heat and humidity, he had at least one callus rip open during the start, which he said affected the way he could spin the ball.



On Tuesday, Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway said he had two, one on his index finger and one on his middle finger. But, with the Indians planning to throw all five starters even with the off-day on Thursday, Kluber is still in line to make his next scheduled start, which would come Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.



“They do a lot of good stuff now in the training room,” said manager Terry Francona. “He’ll be fine.”



Kluber allowed all five runs in the first three innings, which put the Indians in a 5-1 hole. He then threw three scoreless innings to get through six and hand it over to the bullpen, which in the end gave the lineup just enough to time to rally for five runs in the final three innings.



“For him to go six on a day like that, it shows why he’s the ace,” Callaway said. “He gave us a chance to get our main guys in the bullpen in the game and not have to go to our bullpen too early, he stayed in the game and got a win because it.”