Indians SP Josh Tomlin, the ‘Powder King’ adds an ingredient to on-field celebrations

CLEVELAND: Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin isn’t just the “Little Cowboy” in the starting rotation anymore. He’s also the “Powder King.”



Saturday night, as the Indians and Toronto Blue Jays were tied 1-1, Tomlin walked past some talcum powder in an area behind the Indians’ dugout. He had an idea to add a new ingredient to the Indians’ walk-off celebrations.



Sure enough, Francisco Lindor belted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th, and Tomlin had his chance, peppering Lindor with powder amidst the rain of water and Gatorade being dumped on him. Though, the trial run didn’t go as well.



“I was like, ‘We’re tied up right now. This would be a good time to use it on somebody,’” Tomlin said. “Then I thought about not using it again, because when I used it on Frankie, he said it got in his mouth and he couldn’t breathe. I was like, ‘That would be pretty bad if our star shortstop can’t breathe and chokes out on the field.’ I was like, ‘You know what? Screw it. I’ll do it again. I’ll throw it up in the air so no one breathes it in.’ I just saw it down there and was like, ‘This would be fun. They’re all going to be wet.’”



Tomlin had another shot on Tuesday when Edwin Encarnacion blasted a walk-off grand slam to beat the Los Angeles Angels in 11 innings. Bradley Zimmer, who scored the winning run, was caught in a powder-filled cross fire.



“I think Tomlin is the ring leader. So yeah, he’s the Powder King,” Zimmer said. “As soon as we came in here, I got ambushed by water and powder in my mouth, but that’s the whole fun of it, you have a walk-off win like that and everyone was dog-piling at home. It was pretty cool.”

The Indians have had plenty of reason to celebrate this homestand, winning the first six games, two of them in walk-off fashion. The powder had been used previously during on-air interviews. Tomlin just took it to the field.

“I saw it down there, I was like, ‘Powder? … Powder!’” he said. “I remember [Corey] Kluber did it to us last year when we were doing the pregame interviews with [Andre Knott]. He had the powder or a couple years ago, we had the powder. You’d get [pitching coach Mickey Callaway] or you’d get the top of your hat or something like that. We didn’t even know he was doing it. I was like, ‘There’s the powder. I’m going to get him while I’m getting everybody else.’ He’s got me before. It’s a lot of fun.”



And when asked if he likes the moniker of Powder King more than Little Cowboy, given to him by former manager Manny Acta, Tomlin laughed and said, “Yeah, absolutely.”