Indians’ SP Trevor Bauer sustains laceration to right finger, will start Game 3

The Indians could ill afford any more question marks surrounding the starting rotation. Now, they have one.

Trevor Bauer needed 10 stitches to close a laceration on the top of his right pinkie finger. As a result, Bauer has been pushed back to start Game 3 Monday in Toronto. Josh Tomlin will now start Game 2 Saturday for the Indians. Bauer cut his hand while doing "routine maintenance" on his drone.

"I think we've all probably at some point or another had a drone-related problem," Indians manager Terry Francona joked, and after all the injuries to Tribe pitchers, the only thing left to do is laugh.

The Indians had enough off days after sweeping the Red Sox that Francona was able to simply flip Tomlin and Bauer. Tomlin will now be throwing on regular rest rather than having an extra day off. Now the Indians have to hope the extra two days of rest will allow Bauer's finger to heal enough that it won't bleed on the mound Monday.

"As long as Trevor is okay, in the grand scheme of things, all it is is us flip-flopping them," Francona said. "We have to win four games, anyway. And they were going to pitch twice."

Bauer often posts videos online of his drone flying and has called it one of his biggest interests. The league has gone back and forth with Bauer about when and where he can fly his drones while inside Major-League facilities. Now, it appears like those drones could play a role in the American League Championship Series.

"This was not malicious," Francona said. "I mean, he could have been opening a box in the kitchen. Thins happen. I wish it wouldn't have, but it wasn't done being silly. Just happened."

Tomlin learned Thursday morning he was starting Friday, but said the change will have little impact on his preparation.

"This isn't the first obstacle we've had to overcome," Tomlin said. "So face it head-on. And we've talked about it since day one of spring training, we're never going to back down from a challenge. This is another challenge for us to accept and move forward."

In a worst-case scenario, Francona said he could push Mike Clevinger up for Game 3 or start Ryan Merritt, but he doesn't think it will come to that.

"They have basically 3 1/2 days. This really shouldn't be an issue," Francona said. "I think he's going to be fine."