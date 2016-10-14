Indians’ SP Trevor Bauer sustains laceration to right finger, will start Game 3

The Indians could ill afford any more question marks surrounding the starting rotation. Now, they have one.



The club announced on Friday that Trevor Bauer, who was slated to start Game 2, sustained a laceration to his right pinkie finger in a non-baseball injury. Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti reportedly told WTAM that Bauer injured his finger repairing one of his drones.



Bauer has been pushed back to starting Game 3 in Toronto on Monday. Josh Tomlin has been bumped up to start Game 2 on Saturday.



Bauer often posts videos online of his drone flying and has called it one of his biggest interests. The league has gone back and forth with Bauer about when and where he can fly his drones while inside Major-League facilities. Now, it appears like those drones could play a role in the American League Championship Series.