Indians split double header with Tigers; Bullpen falters in first game, Carrasco dominates later

DETROIT: The bullpen faltered during the day before Carlos Carrasco dominated at night, as the Indians split their doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park.



After falling 7-4 in the first game, which was a makeup of their postponement on May 4, the Indians won the equalizer 4-1 under the lights.



Carlos Carrasco rebounded from a poor outing his last time out, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out seven in seven innings. Carrasco was hit hard by the Texas Rangers earlier this week for eight earned runs in 3 1/3 innings, though the Indians came back to win that game 15-9.



Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann cruised through the first five innings, though in the fifth, he threw behind Carlos Santana, which led to some angry words and nearly a benches-clearing incident. The Indians on Saturday hit three Tigers batters (James McCann twice, Jose Iglesias), potentially sparking the heated moment.



After Zimmermann and Santana traded words in the fifth, the Indians’ offense finally got him to in the sixth. Roberto Perez and Jason Kipnis opened the inning with a single and a double, respectively. Perez scored on a groundout via Michael Brantley to tie it 1-1. Edwin Encarnacion then gave the Indians a 2-1 lead with a single.



That led to the major blow, delivered by Jose Ramirez, a two-run home run that cleared the bullpen in right field. It was Ramirez’s 13th home run this season, as he builds his case to be included onto the American League All-Star team.



Cody Allen pitched a scoreless eighth before Andrew Miller earned his second save of the season in the ninth. The ninth inning also included a diving catch by Bradley Zimmer to rob Mikie Mahtook of extra bases. It was Zimmer’s second highlight-reel catch of the day, both coming against Mahtook.



Tigers 7, Indians 4



The Indians’ lineup battled to erase a late deficit but the bullpen couldn’t hold the Tigers’ offense at bay in a 7-4 loss.



The Indians entered the seventh inning trailing 4-1 but against the Tigers’ bullpen, which has been the club’s Achilles Heel for several seasons now, almost immediately erased that deficit.



Ramirez doubled and scored on Lonnie Chisenhall’s single to make it 4-2, ending Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez’s day. Seven pitches into Tigers reliever Daniel Stumpf’s outing, Santana tied it 4-4 by drilling a two-run home run the opposite way to right field.



But, that deadlock was short lived, as Bryan Shaw returned the favor in the bottom of the seventh. Shaw had been putting up solid numbers this season entering Saturday (2.31 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 2.91 FIP) but put forth one of his worst outings of the year, getting tagged for three earned runs on three hits and two walks. The go-ahead hit came via Nick Castellanos’ RBI-triple that scored J.D. Martinez, who walked to lead off the inning. Mahtook and James McCann later added RBI singles to answer the Indians’ three-run inning with one of their own.



“Yeah, up and not locating,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Shaw. “Ball’s were out over and up. Castellanos swung the bat good all day. That’s a nice swing. When he hit the carom out there and went away for the triple, but it was going to be second and third anyway. Just had a hard time stopping the bleeding.”



Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin struggled with his command early, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks. After barely escaping the first two innings unscathed, Martinez and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back home runs in the third to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.