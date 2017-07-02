Indians-Tigers doubleheader: 22 Walk-Off Thoughts on Bradley Zimmer’s highlights, Bryan Shaw, more

Here are 22 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians split their doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.



1. So, Bradley Zimmer is pretty ridiculous in center field. The Indians had always said they felt he had the skills to stay in center field. And he was always viewed as more of a center fielder than Clint Frazier. But, Saturday was a showcase of highlight-reel catches.



2. Zimmer made two Web Gem-level catches, one in each game. Both robbed Mikie Mahtook, who otherwise had a productive offensive day, even if Zimmer ruined it a bit. The first catch was great. The second was just about jaw-dropping, a fully-extended diving catch going to his left in the ninth.

The leap. The extension. The catch.



Braddy Long Legs can do it all. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/59kabp8pSk — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 2, 2017

3. Manager Terry Francona: “The good part of it is, whether a guy gets a double or a triple there, I mean [we have a three-run lead], but that’s one of the best plays I’ve seen all year. He got fully extended. He’s 6-5. If he’s 6-4, he probably doesn’t make it. The athleticism, that was [impressive]. After a long day at the ballpark, that was really fun to watch.”



4. Andrew Miller, who Zimmer saved with the second catch: “That's impressive. Off the bat, I was kind of hoping he'd have a chance to run under it, and then I saw where the ball was going and where he was and kind of chalked it to, 'All right, I need to make a pitch here.' He's an incredible athlete. It's been a lot of fun to watch. He's got a bright future ahead of him. His pure athletic ability right now is as good as it gets. It's a lot of fun. The catches he made today, he had some other ones as well. In the first game, he made the one where he layed out.”



5. It was known Zimmer had some good speed. But in the last week, it’s felt like he’s been able to really impact every game with his legs. He’s beaten out infield singles. He’s scored on wild pitches. He’s made several diving catches in center field—it wasn’t just Saturday, though this was the showcase. Zimmer is having a very strong rookie campaign, even if all AL rookies will be vastly overshadowed by what Aaron Judge is doing in New York.



6. Tyler Naquin had a strong rookie campaign, and he delivered arguably the most memorable moment of the 2016 season prior to November 2. But Zimmer is showing he has some serious staying power as the Indians’ long-term center fielder. He’s been the club’s top prospect for a couple years and with good reason. But he’s hit the ground running (and diving) thus far.



7. The other aspect of it—which has been covered before but after that display, bears mentioning again—is that Zimmer has been so good defensively that, while he is a lefty who in the minors struggled to hit lefties, that defensive ability will garner him more at-bats than he might have had otherwise. Especially when the Indians hold a lead, keeping Zimmer in center field for the final few innings will often outweigh the platoon advantage the Indians might gain with one at-bat.



8. Francona: “That’s why he was in there. They kept bringing lefties in but in that outfield, he’s too valuable out there.”



9. And, this hasn’t taken into account Zimmer’s arm, which strength-wise is above-average for a center fielder. He has room to grow in terms of accuracy, but he can get a lot behind the ball (he had the hardest-thrown outfield assist in the Statcast Era a few weeks ago).



10. Now on to the other thing that dominated Indians twitter on Saturday: Bryan Shaw. Shaw blew up in the first game on Saturday, giving up three runs a half-inning after the Indians scored three runs to tie it. It was a really bad outing. It was the biggest reason the Indians lost that game.



11. But, Bryan Shaw, statistically, has been a very good relief pitcher this season. He’s been a very good relief pitcher for the past 4.5 seasons. The perception of Shaw being awful or needing to be cut really seems to be out of control. Perhaps it’s because yeah, when Shaw has a bad outing, it tends to be really bad. He had stretches last year where there was no in-between. It was six weeks of scoreless outings and then a 4-run debacle. That sticks in fans minds for sure.



12. But, Shaw for four straight years has appeared in 70+ games with an ERA of 3.24 or lower. That’s a valuable asset. Even after Saturday’s blow-up, Shaw this year has an ERA of 2.95, a WHIP of 1.29 and a FIP of 3.06. Very few teams, if any, have a third option in the bullpen with those numbers. It isn’t a preference toward Shaw or anything. It’s just that, statistically, he’s been one of the more reliable relievers in baseball for more than four years now. When it goes bad, it goes really bad. And that does stand out. But by ERA and FIP this year, Shaw has been a top-40 reliever among baseball’s 30 teams.



13. Carlos Carrasco followed up his clunker of an outing against the Rangers with a very strong performance on Saturday, allowing one run in seven innings and K’ing seven. Carrasco, looking at the entire season, has been the Indians’ most consistent starter. Saturday was closer to where he’s been all year.



14. Carrasco: “Sometimes we’re going to have some up and downs. We’ve been pitching good. Some days we have a bad day like my last start. But you get five days to the next start, just try to get them the best you can that day. Right now my teammates are starting to heat up a little more. I think everything’s coming together. I think we’re good for right now, just finish strong from the first half.”



15. Meanwhile, the Indians are trying to figure out what is ailing Josh Tomlin. Tomlin has struggle mightily as of late, and oddly enough it’s been his command which has been the issue. Tomlin has had some rough stretches in the past, but throwing as many balls as strikes for a couple innings hasn’t really been his issue. As a pitcher who relies on that command more-so than raw stuff, that presents an obvious problem.



16. Tomlin: “A tad bit off mechanically. I can tell that just by the way the ball is coming out of my hand. It doesn't really feel good coming out of my hand. It's not very crisp around the plate. That's something I have to figure out, work through and try to be better at it.”



17. Francona: “We’re always concerned about everybody. The best thing, the good side is we know he’s going to do everything in his power—work, and he was down there rooting for the guys after he came out. We’ve got to get him back to finding that comfort zone with his breaking ball. It’s like he was almost throwing through it. Some of them were backing up, he wasn’t commanding it. He and Mick will go have a side day in a couple days and keep battling. That’s the one thing, he’ll never stop.”



18. And finally, it wouldn’t be an Indians-Tigers series without some tension. James McCann was twice hit in the first game. Then, Carrasco hit Jose Iglesias in the second game. That led to Jordan Zimmermann throwing behind Carlos Santana in the first inning of the night game, which nearly caused a benches-clearing incident. Santana was upset, and they traded words.



19. Up to that point, Zimmermann had been cruising. The Indians had one hit through the first five innings. Then he threw behind Santana and one inning later, the Indians rattled off a four-run rally capped by Jose Ramirez’s two-run home run.



20. Francona: “A couple of their guys got hit. I just I don’t think you ever throw behind somebody. Looking back though, it might have been the best thing that happened to us. It woke us up and our guys really got after it from there. … “We played with a lot more energy. That’s a long day. We really picked it up. We talk so much about not backing down from a challenge. It’s easier to say it than to do it. I was really proud of our guys.”



21. Zimmermann said he wasn’t throwing at Santana, though, that’s often the pitch for pitchers who don’t want to be suspended or fined. Carrasco also said he wasn’t throwing at Iglesias, who was hit with a runner on second and two outs—and he's the No. 9 hitter, which gave Ian Kinsler a chance to bat.



22. Carrasco: “To be clear a little bit, I don’t want to hit anyone. I just want to get a ground ball to get an out. The game is 1-0, man on first, I don’t want to hit anyone. I was just trying to throw it inside to get a ground ball and I hit him. It’s part of the game. After that, I just started pitching a little more aggressive to get some people out.”