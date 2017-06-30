Indians-Tigers game postponed, to be made up Sept. 1; Ryan Merritt to be 26th man Saturday

DETROIT: Friday night’s game between the Indians and Detroit Tigers was quickly postponed due to rain.



The game will be made up as part of a split-doubleheader on Sept. 1 in Detroit.



Friday’s game being postponed might help the Indians with their pitching situation this weekend. The Indians and Tigers will play two games on Saturday as part of a doubleheader (1:10 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.



Had they played Friday night, the plan for the second game on Saturday was to start Dan Otero—assuming he wasn’t needed on Friday—and essentially attempt another “bullpen game,” as they did last September after injuries to the starting rotation wrecked havoc on the pitching staff.



Due to Friday’s postponement, the Indians will now start Josh Tomlin in the first game on Saturday and Carlos Carrasco in the second game. The Indians also have Monday off, which will allow the rotation to reset and again be on a normal schedule.



“I think that the usage of our bullpen the last few days was—we had a lot of decisions to make about who was going to be available tonight from a protection standpoint, and how we wanted to use guys,” said pitching coach Mickey Callaway. “So, this is going to help us out a little bit, give everybody an extra day. And it helps our starters. We don't have to start Otero and lose him for the game that would've been today and some games after once we stretched him out. So, it's really going to help him a lot.”



Ryan Merritt, as was planned prior to the rainout, will still be activated for the doubleheader. Teams are allowed to carry a 26th man for doubleheaders. Merritt gives the pitching staff some additional insurance.



Merritt this season at Triple-A has posted a 3.68 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings. He’s made one start with the Indians, allowing two earned runs in four innings in a 9-3 win against the Minnesota Twins on June 17.



“I saw some good things, saw some things I need to be better at,” Merritt said. “Location could have been better. Then again, I got some good outs. Every time I go out there, I just get a little bit more comfortable, a little more confidence out there. It’s still early, so I’m still learning, still just trying to take every outing as a learning experience.”