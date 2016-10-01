Indians to face Boston Red Sox in ALDS

The postseason picture has begun to take shape. The Indians will face the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series, though which team will have home-field advantage in that series has yet to be determined.



The Texas Rangers clinched home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs with their win Friday night, making them the No. 1 seed. The Indians and Red Sox will make up the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, depending on this weekend and possibly Monday, if needed. Toronto, Baltimore, Detroit and Seattle are battling for the two wild card spots.



If the Indians’ postponed game against the Tigers will mean anything to the playoff picture, the 162nd game will be played on Monday in Detroit.



Game 1, either in Boston or Cleveland, is set for Thursday.



The Red Sox (93-67 entering Saturday) hold the tiebreaker over the Indians (92-67) for seeding in the postseason, having won four of the six meetings this season.



The Red Sox will pose quite the challenge for the Indians’ depleted starting rotation. Boston currently leads the league in runs scored with 874 entering Saturday. In the AL, their lead is more than 100 runs over the second-place Indians, who have scored 768 runs. The Red Sox could become only the second AL team in the last 65 years to lead the league in runs by more than 100, per ESPN. They are also the first team since the 2005 Indians to have 50 extra-base hits from seven different hitters.



That lineup includes two MVP candidates, outfielder Mookie Betts and designated hitter David Ortiz on his farewell tour. The Red Sox also have a Cy Young candidate in Rick Porcello, having the best season of his career.



The Indians, meanwhile, are confident that Corey Kluber will be ready for the ALDS but haven’t said if he will start Game 1 or Game 2. If Kluber is ready, he’s the Game 1 starter as the ace of the staff. But in light of his mild quadriceps strain, if the Indians don't feel he can start Game 4 on short rest, Trevor Bauer could get the nod on Thursday. Josh Tomlin figures to start Game 3.



Ortiz and Indians manager Terry Francona make up two of the more interesting storylines of this series, with Francona having two World Series titles with Boston. That includes the 2004 championship that ended the Red Sox’s title drought and the 2007 title that came at the expense of the Colorado Rockies in the World Series and the Indians in the American League Championship Series, who held a 3-1 lead before losing the final three games.