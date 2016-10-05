Indians’ Trevor Bauer completes cycle from bullpen to ALDS Game 1 starter

Trevor Bauer didn’t begin this season in the Indians’ starting rotation, instead being left out in favor of Cody Anderson. But on Thursday, he’ll be the one taking the mound for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.



In doing so, Bauer will complete his transition from the outside looking in this March to throwing some of the most important pitches for the Indians’ franchise in roughly a decade.



Had you told him this would be his 2016 season arch?



“I probably wouldn't have said anything. I just would have walked away probably, knowing me and my personality,” Bauer said. “ I don't know, that's such a hard thing to answer, because it's all in hindsight. My mindset at that point is not anywhere close to where my mindset is at this point.”



It’s been a long road for Bauer, who came to Cleveland as the talented but heady youngster who had his own way of doing things. That road had continued to be rocky until smoothing out a bit this season, when Bauer began working with Chris Gimenez on simplifying things. The Indians have long said there’s nothing necessarily wrong with being different, though it’s no secret Bauer hasn’t been the easiest pitcher to work with—he admitted as much on Wednesday.



“The Indians as an organization has done a great job kind of allowing me to do that, trying to learn what it is I do,” Bauer said. “I can be difficult to deal with sometimes, but I think they've done a good job kind of navigating that and finding a working relationship with me.”



In a perfect world, the Indians would be starting ace Corey Kluber in Game 1, but his mild quadriceps strain has pushed him back to Game 2. Carlos Carrasco would be next in that line, but his fractured hand has ended his season. Danny Salazar would be next, but his forearm strain has sent him to Arizona for at least the ALDS.



That leaves Bauer for a critical Game 1 and possibly a Game 4 start on short rest. In a way, the culmination of the club’s work with Bauer as a young pitcher will meet at a headway Thursday night at Progressive Field.



“It's been evolving, that's for sure,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Kluber is our undisputed ace of our staff. Everybody knows what he's been through, and it's easier to pitch him in Game 2. It's probably more realistic for him. I don't think anybody has any trepidation about letting Trevor pitch Game 1. I think he's been waiting for this his whole life.”



Bauer will be facing Cy Young contender Rick Porcello in the Indians’ first postseason game since 2013 and their first ALDS game since 2007. Bauer relishes the competition aspect of baseball, often saying that’s why he loves pitching. Thursday night will be the biggest stage he’s reached thus far. The stakes haven’t been higher, and the injuries to Carrasco and Salazar raised them exponentially.



“It's a big responsibility, something you grow up dreaming about doing, especially against a team as storied as the Red Sox, as good as the Red Sox are,” Bauer said. “It should be a lot of fun. I'm really looking forward to it.”