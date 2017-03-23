Indians welcome back WBC players, aim to catch Roberto Perez up; Indians 8, Rockies 3

The United States defeated Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic finale Wednesday night. The U.S. team celebrated in Los Angeles, while managers all across Arizona and Florida breathed a sigh of relief that their respective players would seen return to camp healthy and ready to go.



That certainly included Indians manager Terry Francona, who has maintained that he understands the positives of the WBC, but also knows the frustrations that it creates on a club’s schedule.



Perhaps the greatest relief is the safe return of prized reliever Andrew Miller, now a WBC champion. Pitchers will always carry more risk in the WBC. Miller was deployed, of course, but U.S.A. manager Jim Leyland communicated with Francona to ensure he wasn’t misused or overused.



“I've been pretty vocal about how I've felt about our guys not being here. I probably should follow that up with the communication was outstanding,” Francona said. “Whether it's Leyland or [Jeff Jones], or whoever, there was never a problem with the communication. So, however he was used, we knew. And we appreciated that. Jonesy, he had been a pitching coach in Detroit and he had guys that were there. He knows. We never for one minute thought they didn't care. It's just, you still get nervous.”



Francisco Lindor, Roberto Perez and Joe Colon will also return from Team Puerto Rico. For Perez, who primarily acted as Yadier Molina’s backup, he’s now a bit behind offensively. The Indians are aiming to catch him up offensively as quickly as possible.



Perez is slated to act as the designated hitter in Friday’s game and then catch on Saturday. He’ll also likely go to the minor-league fields to rack up some additional at-bats.



“We've been sending guys to the minor-league side anyway. He's an obvious candidate to do that,” Francona said. “He can get four or five at-bats. He can get whatever he wants and doesn't have to catch. So, he'll be fine, but we can get a little creative. … That’s really helpful. A lot of times, these guys play in a game and they might see four or five pitches. They might walk or hit the first pitch. This can really help get a guy back where he needs to be.”



Indians 8, Rockies 3



Ace Corey Kluber allowed three runs, only one earned, on five hits and struck out eight in seven innings pitched in the Indians’ 8-3 win against the Colorado Rockies in Cactus League play on Thursday.



Kluber, who has been working with an adjusted spring training workload after his extensive work in last year’s postseason, was almost too efficient.



"I thought he was tremendous,” Francona said. “He wanted to get really stretched out, because he'll pull back a little bit the next outing. And, for a while there, he was being so efficient, we were, not glad, but we kind of kicked the ball around that one inning a little bit. It made him work, but he was still throwing the ball well. Actually, his last inning was probably his strongest inning. That was really good to see.”



Richie Shaffer, in camp as a non-roster invitee and vying for the third-base job to open the season, went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a leaping catch at third.



Abraham Almonte went 3-for-3 with two RBI and is now hitting .385 this spring. Erik Gonzalez (No. 2 this spring) and Adam Moore (No. 3) each hit home runs.



Michael Brantley, in his first back-to-back action in Cactus League play, went 0-for-3 with a deep fly out to center field. Tyler Naquin also returned to the lineup after knee soreness and went 1-for-3.