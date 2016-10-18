Indians were prepared for bullpen night in Game 3; Bullpen sets records

Sometimes a seemingly bad situation can end up having positive consequences down the road. For the Indians, it was a case of their strategy to just survive the regular season helping them in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.



The Indians needed to throw several “bullpen games” to get to the end of the regular season after Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar went down with injuries, and when Josh Tomlin was struggling in August. It was a less-than-ideal situation, but the Indians were forced into it.



When Trevor Bauer’s lacerated pinkie began dripping blood onto his jersey, pants and the mound in the first inning, the Indians were as prepared as any team in baseball for what was to come.



“It’s not something that was foreign to us,” said Dan Otero. “It probably gave us an advantage. Even our hitters and fielders, because they knew it was something we were capable of doing. It’s not something we talk about, but we’re aware of it and we were ready to go today.”



Otero was the first pitcher called upon. Even before Blue Jays manager John Gibbons called for the umpires to look at Bauer’s finger, which eventually forced his exit from the game per Major League Baseball rules, the bullpen was stirring.



“I did see Trevor start patting his hand on his shirt in I don’t know the middle of that inning,” Otero said. “So I walked down, started stretching just in case. They have a TV down in the bullpen. You saw the blood gushing out, you saw Gibbons come out and I’m like, ‘OK, he’s probably going to come out of the game. It’s going to be somebody.’ So a bunch of us started moving around and my name was called so I had the privilege of warming up in front of 60,000 screaming fans.”



What followed was one of the more improbable postseason wins in recent memory. The bullpen delivered 8 1/3 innings and allowed only two runs on the road to one of the better offensive teams in the game. The Indians became the first team in postseason history to win a game in which none of its pitchers logged at least two innings. And the seven pitchers sent to the mound set a new American League record for a nine-inning game.



“What words do you even put on that? Unbelievable, right?” Bauer said. “They came in and did what they've done all year. They shut the game down easily. They shut it down for 8 2/3. You can't say enough positive stuff about everybody out there.”



Due to Bauer’s bloody pinkie finger, the Indians’ stress through August and September of surviving bullpen games all became well worth it.



No hurt feelings



Gibbons called Indians manager Terry Francona to explain that he wasn’t just trying to gain an advantage in asking the umpires to look at Bauer. Francona understood, as TBS cameras had shown his pinkie badly bleeding.



“Not one bit. They've been good about this,” Francona said. “Like, when we met before the series, you meet with the umpires and the officials and Gibby said, 'Hey, man, I hope he can pitch.' He kind of had to go out there. Shoot, it was dripping. But, the fact that he called me was really classy, but I didn't think one thing of it.”

As for Bauer’s finger, the Indians will now have to allow additional time for it to heal enough to where it won’t bleed again. They’re confident that the added time will be beneficial.



“We'll get the assessment from our medical group, but we believe that he'll be able to pitch again this series, if it goes long enough,” said president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti. “And, if we are fortunate enough to advance, then he still can be an option for us in the World Series.”



Awoken



Prior to the trip to Toronto, Jason Kipnis mentioned that he and a few others needed to step it up offensively to support the pitching staff.



He, Mike Napoli and Jose Ramirez took a step forward in Game 3, driving in all four runs after those three went hitless in games 1 and 2.



“This isn't the regular season. We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves or kind of figure things out,” Kipnis said. “We have to basically come every day with the attitude that this is going to be the day that things turn around. … Good first day.”

Miller Time



Andrew Miller on Monday night became the first pitcher in Major League Baseball history to strike out at least 20 hitters within his first 27 outs of a given postseason, per Elias. The previous high was 17, done three times.