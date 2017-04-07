Indians will look to sign Carlos Santana to contract extension past this season, per report

The Indians will be looking to sign Carlos Santana to a contract extension at some point this season, per a report by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.



This wouldn’t quite qualify as groundbreaking news, as it was almost a given that the Indians would at least look into the possibility of extending Santana past this season. Per Heyman’s report, the interest from the club is indeed there.



This offseason, the Indians exercised Santana’s $12 million club option for the 2017 season. Santana is currently only joined by reliever Bryan Shaw and outfielder Austin Jackson as players on the active 25-man roster not under club control through at least 2018.



Santana, 30, has established himself as a key member of a dangerous Indians lineup. Due in large part thanks to his combination of power and the ability to work the strike zone and draw walks, Santana owns a career 125 wRC+, per FanGraphs. He posted a 132 wRC+ last season, which put him 12th in the American League among qualified hitters and tied a career high with at least 50 games played.



Santana has held an on-base percentage of at least .351 every season since he broke into the league in 2010. His .363 on-base percentage since he began playing full time in 2011 ranks 10th in the AL in that time. He split that duty last year with Rajai Davis, though with Davis gone and Jason Kipnis, another leadoff option, on the disabled list, Santana for at least the next couple weeks is likely to remain the everyday leadoff man in Indians manager Terry Francona’s lineup.



“I'm comfortable actually hitting Carlos anywhere,” Francona said during the Indians’ season-opening series against the Texas Rangers. “He's just a good hitter. I kind of like the idea right now of him hitting first, because coming around, he's sitting there. He's a guy that's hit in the middle of the order. Now, all of a sudden, you come around from eight-nine and he's sitting there as a switch-hitter. I think Carlos is in a good spot. I think you can hit him anywhere and he's just going to go play.”



It’s possible Santana moves down to fifth in the lineup behind Edwin Encarnacion once Kipnis returns. Regardless of his spot in the order, Santana’s combination of a “violent” swing, as Francona has called it in the past, and his propensity to keep the line moving by working the strike zone reportedly has the Indians interested in retaining his services at least partly through this window of contention.