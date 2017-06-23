Jose Ramirez building All-Star case; Danny Salazar to throw sim game on Monday

CLEVELAND: Jose Ramirez was held out of the lineup on Friday night. Perhaps he needed to let his bat cool after a scorching week and a half of hitting.



Ramirez had one hit in Thursday’s 6-3 win in Baltimore, snapping a streak of nine straight multi-hit games.



“He hit himself right out of the lineup,” joked Indians manager Terry Francona.



Ramirez was on such a torrid pace that he was one of the few to play in all four games over a three-day stretch in Minnesota. He might have received a day off a bit earlier in the week, but the club wanted to keep his bat in the lineup as long as possible.



“You could tell he was dragging,” Francona said. “Kid has been on the bases all [the time]. The last couple days, I think he knew he probably needed one, but he was swinging the bat so well.”



All the while, he’s built a strong case to fly to Miami for the All-Star Game in July. Entering Friday’s game, Ramirez was hitting .321 with a .376 on-base percentage, 11 home runs, four triples, 23 doubles and 34 RBI to go with seven stolen bases. Per FanGraphs, Ramirez leads American League third basemen with 2.7 WAR this season. That mark is tied for second in baseball, trailing only the Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado, at 2.8.



Only one player in Indians history has a longer streak of multi-hit games than Ramirez’s: “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, who had streaks of 10 and 11 straight games in 1911 and 1912, respectively.



“In my opinion, he’s an All-Star, and if he’s not, I’m not sure who is,” Francona said. “He’s backing up last year with another. I know he’s been hot, but he’s a good hitter anyway. He’s a good hitter that’s hot right now. Even when he’s not this scalding hot, he’s still a good hitter. He’s a .300 major league hitter.”



According to the last All-Star voting update, Ramirez was second among AL third basemen with 891,731 votes, trailing the Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano, who has 1,302,090.



On the mend



Indians pitcher Danny Salazar, on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder soreness, is slated to throw a two-inning simulated game in Akron on Monday. The club will then determine the next step based on how Salazar’s shoulder responds to the workload.



Salazar has had an off-kilter 2017 season, never regaining the kind of success he had prior to arm injuries that derailed his 2016 season around the All-Star break. Salazar this season has 77 strikeouts in only 55 innings pitched, but he’s been hit hard to the tune of a 5.40 ERA. He had been moved to the bullpen in an effort to regain some aggressiveness before being placed on the disabled list and sent to Akron to work with pitching coach Tony Arnold.