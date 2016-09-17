Jose Ramirez celebrates birthday with walk-off single in 1-0 Indians win against Detroit Tigers

The Indians received some awful news but ended it with a walk-off win to down the Detroit Tigers 1-0 and inch closer to securing their first division title since 2007.



Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was drilled in the hand by a line drive off the bat of Ian Kinsler on the second pitch of the game. Carrasco exited the game and sustained a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his pitching hand.



The Indians’ bullpen responded with a gutsy performance, combining to toss 10 scoreless innings by using eight different relievers. It was exactly what the Indians could ill afford following Carrasco’s early exit, particularly in a divisional game.



The bullpen battled Justin Verlander, who tossed seven scoreless innings and had a no-hitter going until Jason Kipnis opened the sixth with a single.



In the 10th, facing left-handed reliever Justin Wilson, Carlos Santana walked but was tagged out on an attempted sacrifice bunt by Jason Kipnis. Kipnis then moved up to second on a wild pitch and stole third before Francisco Lindor walked and Mike Napoli was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out.



That led to Jose Ramirez, the Indians’ spark plug all season and one of the best hitters in the league to this point with runners in scoring position, who was also celebrating his birthday on Saturday. Ramirez came through as he has all year, rifling a single back up the middle to win it 1-0.