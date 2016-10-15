Josh Tomlin, Francisco Lindor deliver to lead Indians over Blue Jays 2-1, extend ALCS lead to 2-0

The Indians have found their formula and have followed it in the first two games of the American League Championship Series. With it, they’re two steps closer to the World Series.



Francisco Lindor came away with the go-ahead hit for the second straight night, Josh Tomlin delivered again and Andrew Miller continued to strike out everyone in his path, as the Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Saturday to extend their lead in the ALCS to 2-0.



Lindor’s strong October on the national stage continued. With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Lindor came to bat with two outs and Rajai Davis on third. Facing J.A. Happ, Lindor roped a single back up the middle to put the Indians on top 2-1. He also delivered all the offense in Game 1 on his two-run home run.



Earlier, Carlos Santana gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with a rocket of a home run to left field, his first career postseason home run.



It was enough for Tomlin and the Indians’ bullpen. Tomlin had the Blue Jays off balance all night, as 16 of the 17 outs he recored were by either groundout or strikeout. He allowed just one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings and struck out six, continuing the run of strong outings from an Indians starting pitcher this postseason.



Tomlin handed the ball to Bryan Shaw, who recored the final out in the sixth.



That led to Miller, who entered after throwing 31 pitches in Game 1, when he struck out five of the six batters he faced. Again, he struck out five of the six batters he faced in two innings pitched. He now has 17 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched this postseason.



Cody Allen still had work to do in the ninth against some of the AL’s best. He struck out Edwin Encarnacion looking with a high curveball, struck out Jose Bautista swinging with a high fastball and ended the game with a flyout off the bat of Troy Tulowitzki to center field.