Josh Tomlin, Francisco Lindor deliver to lead Indians over Blue Jays 2-1, extend ALCS lead to 2-0

The Indians have found their formula and have followed it in the first two games of the American League Championship Series. With it, they’re two steps closer to the World Series.



Francisco Lindor came away with the go-ahead hit for the second straight night, Josh Tomlin delivered again and Andrew Miller continued to strike out everyone in his path, as the Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Saturday to extend their lead in the ALCS to 2-0.



Lindor’s strong October on the national stage continued. With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Lindor came to bat with two outs and Rajai Davis on third. Facing J.A. Happ, Lindor roped a single back up the middle to put the Indians on top 2-1. He also delivered all the offense in Game 1 on his two-run home run.



“Nobody is counting on us,” Lindor said. “Nobody has us winning, so there’s no pressure. We just have to have fun and enjoy the game. Whatever happens, happens. “



Earlier, Carlos Santana gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with a rocket of a home run to left field, his first career postseason home run.



It was enough for Tomlin and the Indians’ bullpen. Tomlin, who was originally slated to start Game 3 but was bumped up after Trevor Bauer cut his finger on a drone, had the Blue Jays off balance all night in part due to a higher dosage of curveballs. Sixteen of the 17 outs he recorded were by either groundout or strikeout. He allowed just one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings and struck out six, continuing the run of strong outings from an Indians starting pitcher this postseason.



I think it's really cool that he is pitching, because he embodied so much of what we like about our team,” said Indians manager Terry Francona on Tomlin. “And for him to be pitching in these games I think everybody is excited about it. It's the way it should be.”



Tomlin handed the ball to Bryan Shaw, who recored the final out in the sixth. That led to Miller, who entered after throwing 31 pitches in Game 1. For the second straight night, Miller struck out five of the six hitters he faced in back-to-back 1-2-3 innings. He now has 17 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched this postseason.



Cody Allen still had work to do in the ninth against some of the AL’s best. He struck out Edwin Encarnacion looking with a high curveball, struck out Jose Bautista swinging with a high fastball and ended the game with a flyout off the bat of Troy Tulowitzki to center field.



After tying it 1-1 in the third inning, the Blue Jays didn’t have another hit the rest of the game.



“That was your chance against Tomlin. Now it’s like, ‘OK, we’re going to close the door now,” said Davis on the bullpen. “That’s what they’ve been [doing], shutting the door, not allowing anybody to get on base.”



Now, the Indians travel to Toronto—one of the more electric home field advantages in baseball—for Games 3, 4 and potentially 5 and with a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series.



“It's nice to somehow scrape away two wins here and it definitely takes off the pressure going to Toronto, where you know you're going to face a tough crowd and a rejuvenated team,” said Jason Kipnis. “Granted, we're going to try to win every single game, but you're literally of the mindset, 'Hey, let's win one. We have three chances to win one game and then come home and have two chances to clinch this thing at home.’'