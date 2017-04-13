Josh Tomlin, Indians routed in 10-4 loss to Chicago White Sox

When utility infielder Michael Martinez is pitching in the ninth, it’s normally going to be a sign that it wasn't a good night.



That was the case for Josh Tomlin, who had his first pitch of the night drilled for a home run. Things didn’t get much better from there.



Tomlin was knocked around in one of the worst outings of his career, and the Indians dropped their second straight game and their home-opening series with a 10-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.



White Sox (4-4) shortstop Tim Anderson sent Tomlin's first pitch of the night over the left-field wall for a home run, foreshadowing the tough night to come. After a couple of singles put two runners on, Matt Davidson, who played a key role in downing the Indians on Wednesday, belted a three-run home run, breaking opening the inning. Still, it got worse.



Yolmer Sanchez doubled to right and Omar Narvaez followed with an RBI-single to left, putting the White Sox up 5-0 before the Indians were ever able to get up to bat.



A couple of hits, a walk and a defensive miscue ended Tomlin’s night in the second inning. With runners on first and second, Cody Asche hit a fly ball to center fielder Lonnie Chisenhall, making his season debut after being activated from the disabled list on Thursday. Chisenhall made the catch for the second out and fired to third base, beating Melky Cabrera to the base. Yandy Diaz, though, couldn't handle the throw. A few pitches later, Avisail Garcia hit a two-run single to left, pushing the White Sox’s lead to 7-1. That was the end of Tomlin’s outing after 1 2/3 innings, tied for the shortest start in his career.



To save the bullpen for an inning, Martinez entered in the ninth, hitting 80 mph on the stadium radar gun. He allowed a double but pitched a scoreless inning.



The White Sox’s lead was never in doubt. The Indians’ (4-5) lackluster lineup did provide two good signs, even in a blowout loss, as Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes each hit solo home runs.



For Brantley, it was his first home run in a game that has counted since Sept. 10, 2015, when he hit two against the Detroit Tigers. For Gomes, it snapped an 0-for-12 skid. He had started the season 1-for-21.